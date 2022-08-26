Blue Devils host Blue Tornado in season opener

Gate City just missed the football postseason last year.
This year the Blue Devils have goals of playing past Week 11, and Friday’s season opener against Richlands is the first test to see how far coach Jeremy Houseright’s squad has come.
Gate City put up some impressive numbers last week in a 33-28 preseason win over Virginia High.
Houseright was pleased with his team’s offensive and defensive efforts, especially the offensive line.
“We win and lose games in the trenches, and those guys are starting to take it and run with it. So we’re pretty pleased right now,” Houseright said after the win over the Bearcats.
The Blue Devils coach knows his offensive line will be tested by a tough Richlands defense.
“They fly to the football,” Houseright said. “Richlands is a dang good football team and we are going to have to be ready to compete.
“We need to come out ready to play. We are going to have to play mistake-free ball and we have to compete.”
Ethan Fleming hopes to be the beneficiary of the Blue Devils’ solid play on the offensive line.
The senior rushed 10 times for 129 yards and a touchdown in one half in last week’s preseason game.
Quarterback Luke Bledsoe also looks to have a big game both as a running and passing threat for the Blue Devils.
In other games, all set for a 7 p.m. kickoff:
LEE HIGH (0-0) at UNION (0-0)
It will be the 14th meeting between the two teams since Union opened in 2011.
Union has won the first 13.
Bears coach Travis Turner, however, is taking nothing for granted when the Generals come calling for the annual Battle of the Bucket.
“Lee is a much-improved team from last year,” Turner said. “They have the capabilities to hurt you with the passing game and run game. They’re the most-improved team in the Mountain 7 District.”
There are plenty of reasons for Lee’s improved status this year with quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft, running back Grayson Huff and wide receiver Brayden Hammonds all returning at skill positions and an offensive line that has everyone back.
Union lost some key players, but Turner’s team have reloaded, as well.
Reyshawn Anderson will be at quarterback, with help from Austin Sykes.
The Bears have a loaded backfield that includes Peyton Honeycutt and Johnny Satterfield running behind a big, experienced line.
Union is strong on the defensive side of the ball too with several returning starters.
“We are going to have to play good in all three phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams,” Turner said. “We have to control the line of scrimmage to be successful.”
EASTSIDE (0-0) at WISE CENTRAL (0-0)
The Wise County rivals come into the game in rebuilding mode.
It’s early and both teams are still trying to find their identities.
“We have to be more consistent on offense. We do some really good things at times, and then we hurt ourselves at times, but we are getting better each day,” Central coach Jason Mullins said.
“Defensively we have to make sure we are lined up correctly. Sometimes our alignment makes it harder than it should be.”
Consistency is a big key for Eastside, as well, according to Spartans coach Mike Rhodes.
“Offensively we have to be able to sustain drives,” Rhodes said. “We have to match their physicality and limit the big-chunk plays from them.”
J.I. BURTON (0-0) at RIDGEVIEW (0-0)
J.I. Burton travels to Dickenson County with a big task at hand and a quarterback change.
Drew Culbertson is out at QB because of an injury.
Trey Keys and Ian Tate will share the quarterback roles for the Raiders while Culbertson is out.
Keys is a double-threat as quarterback.
He carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards in last week’s jamboree game against John Battle.
Burton coach Jacob Caudill knows his team has its work cut out for it when the Class 1 Raiders face Class 2 and Region 2D title favorite Ridgeview.
“I expect to see a very big, physical, experienced and well-coached team Friday night at Ridgeview,” Caudill said. “We will need to keep them off-balance when we are on offense and try to slow them down on defense. They get to the ball well.
“On defense we have to try to slow them down on offense. They have some really good athletes that we have to defend in space.”
For first-year Ridgeview coach Dewayne Stanley, the key is his team getting more reps.
“I’m concerned that we’ve only played one scrimmage, so we need to get off to a good start and be focused,” Stanley said.
NORTHWOOD (0-0) at TWIN SPRINGS (0-0)
Twin Springs opens up its season after having one of the best campaigns in the program’s recent history last year.
Titans coach Keith Warner goes into the contest expecting a hard-nosed game.
“Northwood is going to line up and run it right at you,” Warner said. “They are going to play physical football, so we have to be prepared for a physical football game.”
Warner said his major concern going into the game is the Titans defense.
“We have to be better defensively,” he said. “Our offensive line has had a great preseason and is playing great. We have to be in great shape and be able to run the ball at people for four quarters.”
HURLEY (0-0) AT RYE COVE (0-0)
The Eagles begin their 2022 campaign at home against Hurley, which will endure a nearly three-hour bus ride to Scott County before kickoff.
The game marks the coaching debut for Gary Collier, who leads the Rye Cove program this season.
“We expect Hurley to be a very physical football team that will rely on their senior leadership,” Collier said. “They have good size and we expect them to try to control the line of scrimmage.
“We have to match their physicality and take care of the football. We also need to tackle well on defense.”
AROUND THE REGION
In other games slated around the region for Friday:
Virginia High journeys to Tazewell in a season-opening Southwest District contest.
Abingdon travels to John Battle in a game between Mountain 7 District and Washington County rivals.
Thomas Walker hosts Cumberland Gap in the coaching debut of Thomas Walker’s Tanner Hall.
Castlewood first-year coach Bubba Edwards plans to air things out with the passing game when the Blue Devils journey to North Greene.