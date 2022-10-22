GATE CITY — Gate City rattled off 27 straight fourth-quarter points Friday to blow open its Mountain 7 District football game with John Battle and claim a 54-21 homecoming win at Legion Field.
The victory was the sixth in a row for Gate City, the program's best start in a number of years.
“We’re kind of in uncharted territory,” Blue Devils coach Jeremy Houseright said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve reeled off six straight and I think these kids are embracing it. It’s just a position they haven’t been in before, but they’re doing a good job of keeping us where we’re at.”
SCORING OPTIONS
The Blue Devils (6-2, 4-0) scored in all facets of the game.
Ethan Fleming powered the offense with 211 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.
The Blue Devils got a special teams score courtesy of Layton Barnett's 80-yard kickoff return and a defensive TD when Landen McDonald took an interception 35 yards back the other way in the big fourth quarter.
BIG PLAYS
Big plays loaded up the stat sheet, especially early.
Fleming scored the first points of the night on a 68-yard touchdown run with 2:24 left in the first quarter.
The Trojans (1-7, 0-4) then took their only lead of the game when they answered Fleming’s score with an 89-yard TD run from Izaya Selz and Andrew Cochrane kicked the extra point for a 7-6 Battle advantage with 1:58 to play in the opening frame.
That lead was short-lived.
Barnett took the ensuing kickoff and sprinted down the right sideline for a Blue Devils touchdown with 1:45 still showing on the first-quarter clock. Hunter Lawson’s PAT kick put Gate City up 13-7.
“The kickoff return was big,” Houseright said. “It kind of helped get the momentum back to us a little bit and the defensive touchdown helped put it away.”
Fleming’s other touchdowns came on runs of 21 and 52 yards.
The Blue Devils also got 1-yard scoring runs from Luke Bledsoe, Jude Crawford and freshman Walker Hillman.
BIG DEFENSE
Brendan Cassidy had a big defensive night for Gate City. The senior recorded 12 tackles, including two for a loss, recovered a fumble and deflected a pass.
UP NEXT
Gate City looks to continue its Cinderella season next week in another Mountain 7 contest, this one at Wise Central.
John Battle hosts Lee High in a game that was moved to Thursday night.