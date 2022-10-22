GATE CITY — Gate City rattled off 27 straight fourth-quarter points Friday to blow open its Mountain 7 District football game with John Battle and claim a 54-21 homecoming win at Legion Field.

The victory was the sixth in a row for Gate City, the program's best start in a number of years.

