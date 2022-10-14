Blue Devils begin Mountain 7 gauntlet with trip to Lee High, Union hosts Central

Ethan Fleming (24) will lead the Blue Devils’ three-headed monster of a rushing attack, which includes Jude Crawford and Mason Hickman, when Gate City takes on Lee High in Ben Hur on Friday night.

 ANDY MEADE

For the first time in recent memory, Gate City is on a path to play for a Mountain 7 District football championship.

The Blue Devils, ranked No. 3 in the latest Southwest Virginia poll, host Ridgeview (6-0, 3-0) in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4 in what could be the contest to decide the league title.

