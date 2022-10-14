Blue Devils begin Mountain 7 gauntlet with trip to Lee High, Union hosts Central

For the first time in recent memory, Gate City is on a path to play for a Mountain 7 District football championship.
The Blue Devils, ranked No. 3 in the latest Southwest Virginia poll, host Ridgeview (6-0, 3-0) in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4 in what could be the contest to decide the league title.
Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright does not want to hear that kind of talk.
Houseright, like most coaches, wisely does not look past his next opponent. And he tries to keep his team on the same focus.
Gate City (4-2, 2-0) is focused on Lee High (4-2, 0-2) this weekend.
The Blue Devils had a bye last week, giving them two weeks to heal up and prepare for a district gauntlet over the next four weeks that includes Lee, John Battle, Wise Central and Ridgeview.
It’s a tough stretch for Gate City, a team that was not supposed to be in the mix for a district championship. But four straight wins, including victories over M7 foes Abingdon and Union, have dreams of a district title swirling around Legion Field, the home of the Blue Devils.
For the moment, however, Houseright and crew are concerned about the Generals.
And rightly so.
“Lee High is a well-coached team,” Houseright said. “They have a good offensive line and they are well-balanced. Defensively, they have a bunch of guys that get to the football.”
The Generals have a solid offense attack spearheaded by sophomore quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft and junior running back Grayson Huff.
Through six games, Pendergraft has thrown for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception.
Huff has rushed for 890 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Gate City counters with a balanced attack directed by quarterback Luke Bledsoe, who is a dual threat as a passer and runner.
Eli McMurray, Brendan Cassidy and Layton Barnett line up as receiving threats, while Ethan Fleming leads a three-headed monster of a rushing attack, which includes Jude Crawford and freshman Mason Hickman.
WISE CENTRAL (3-3, 1-2) at UNION (4-3, 1-2)
The Warriors travel to Bullitt Park for a good, old-fashioned smashmouth contest between two Wise County rivals.
Both squads need a win to have any hope of staying alive in the chase for the Mountain 7 District title.
“Central has an excellent senior quarterback (Braeden Church) that can beat you with his arm and his legs,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “Alex Gent is a speed back that can score any time he touches the football.”
Union brings some threats of its own in quarterback Reyshawn Anderson, along with the big-play potential of Peyton Honeycutt, Johnny Satterfield, Keyshawn Anderson and freshman Keith Chandler.
“We have to eliminate giving up the big play,” Central coach Jason Mullins said.
OTHER GAMES
In other games around the region, Twin Springs (3-2, 1-1) gets back into Cumberland District action with a road trip to Eastside (0-7, 0-2); J.I. Burton (3-3) hosts Grundy (3-3) in a key Region 1D contest that will impact postseason seeding; John Battle (1-5, 0-2) travels to Ridgeview (6-0, 3-0) in Mountain 7 District play; and Castlewood (1-5) goes to Lebanon (4-3) in a game between Russell County rivals.