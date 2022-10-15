BEN HUR — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright never takes a game for granted and never looks past his next opponent.

Friday night, however, even he had to take in the moment after the Blue Devils won their third straight game to open Mountain 7 District play, a 35-21 victory over Lee High at Five-Star Stadium.

