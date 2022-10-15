BEN HUR — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright never takes a game for granted and never looks past his next opponent.
Friday night, however, even he had to take in the moment after the Blue Devils won their third straight game to open Mountain 7 District play, a 35-21 victory over Lee High at Five-Star Stadium.
“It’s been a long time,” Houseright said of the Blue Devils’ three straight wins in the Mountain 7. “It’s been too long for us. So, you know, we’re going to take it and we’re going to enjoy this one.
“Next week is homecoming and we’ve got (John) Battle coming in, so we’ve got to start getting ready for them on Monday.”
BEND BUT DON’T BREAK
Lee High (4-3, 0-3) built a solid offensive attack behind quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft and running back Grayson Huff.
The Blue Devils (5-2, 3-0) yielded touchdowns on the Generals' first two drives — an 8-yard pass from Pendergraft to Brayden Hammonds and a 6-yard run by Huff — and Lee led 14-0 after the first quarter.
Over the next three quarters, however, Gate City's defense pitched a shutout with the exception of Pendergraft's late screen pass to Huff that turned into a 35-yard touchdown.
Before that last Lee score, Gate City had put 35 points on the scoreboard.
“In this day and time, it’s bend and don’t break,” Houseright said of his defense. “Offenses move the ball up and down the field all night long. It’s just one of those things. The defense stood up when we needed them to.”
POINTS ON THE BOARD
The Gate City defense stopped a pair of Lee drives with interceptions, one by Ethan Fleming and one by Gabe Johnson.
The Blue Devils then reversed their offensive fortunes in the second quarter when they scored twice on Fleming touchdown runs, a 5-yarder and a 21-yarder. The senior finished with 149 yards on 23 carries.
“I’ve got to give it all to the line,” Fleming said. “We got the correct people and got our assignments done and it worked out for us.”
Gate City ate up almost half of the third quarter with its first drive after halftime, moving the ball on the ground for 55 yards before getting a 3-yard TD run from Jude Crawford.
The Blue Devils added another score in the closing seconds of the third when Eli McMurray — who picked up 51 rushing yards on five carries from the slot position — scored on an 8-yard run.
Quarterback Luke Bledsoe closed out the Gate City scoring with his 2-yard touchdown run with 8:04 left in the contest.
Bledsoe had 14 carries for 66 yards and completed 5 of 10 passes for 33 yards.
COMEBACK EFFORT
Despite surrendering 35 straight points, Lee continued to battle and got back within 14 on the screen-pass for a touchdown with 5:44 left in the contest.
The Generals threatened again when they moved to the Gate City 1 in the final two minutes, but a fumble recovered by the Blue Devils' Cameron Dolan ended those hopes.
“I’m proud as heck of the fight that we’ve got in our football team,” Lee coach Joey Carroll said. “We could have laid down there in the second half a few times, but we didn’t.”
Pendergraft completed 14 of 21 passes for 321 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.