BRISTOL, Va. — Gate City used big runs to sweep past Virginia High on Tuesday.
The Lady Blue Devils put together a solid defensive and passing game to take a 25-7, 25-20, 25-19 nondistrict volleyball win inside the Bearcat Den.
“Defense with Rylee Blevins leading the pack on the back row was big for us tonight,” Gate City coach Amy Reed said. “Defense is getting better and they’re getting stronger. We’ve just got to keep running so we can run our offense.
“The more consistent we are with defense, the more our hitters are going to be able to take control of the net. Whether it’s a free ball or a dig, we’ve got to be consistent in passing it back to our setter.”
Gate City (2-1) pulled away in the first set with a 10-0 run, building a 20-5 advantage before putting it away.
In the second set, Virginia High embarked on a run of its own to establish an early lead. An 8-1 outburst put the Lady Bearcats up 10-3.
“We had some runs whenever we would take the time to capitalize on the things that we did right,” Virginia High coach Ashley Johnson said.
“We’re still building. We’re still figuring each other out. Still looking for that gel piece out there.”
Gate City responded with a 7-0 run to tie the set at 12.
The teams then swapped the lead three times before the Lady Blue Devils pulled ahead 22-16 thanks to a 6-1 run, going on to a 2-0 match lead.
After dropping the first point of the third set, Gate City outscored the Lady Bearcats 11-1, and the Lady Blue Devils coasted from there.
Peyton Taylor finished with 35 assists for Gate City. Lexi Ervin had 14 kills and Makayla Bays recorded 12 kills, 10 digs and three blocks.
Blevins led Gate City’s defense with 16 kills, and Rylee Hall added eight digs.
Charli Carpenter had 14 assists and Aidan James recorded 16 digs for Virginia High.
Virginia High is back in action at the Bearcat Den on Wednesday, hosting Bristol rival John Battle.
Gate City is off until Sept. 6 when the Lady Blue Devils travel to Abingdon to open up play in the Mountain 7 District.
