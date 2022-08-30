BRISTOL, Va. — Gate City used big runs to sweep past Virginia High on Tuesday.

The Lady Blue Devils put together a solid defensive and passing game to take a 25-7, 25-20, 25-19 nondistrict volleyball win inside the Bearcat Den.

