Longtime coach Bob Bingham has stepped down as the head of the Dobyns-Bennett cross country teams but will continue his role with the track and field team, according to a news release issued by the school’s athletic department Monday morning.
Mike Sweeney, an assistant coach with the D-B softball team, has been chosen as his successor.
“It just feels like the right time,” said Bingham. “I still have a desire to coach and that’s why I plan to continue with track and field. But stepping away from cross country will ultimately give me more time with my family and grandchildren. I have no doubt the program that Coach Dan Crowe and Tom Coughenhour built will continue trending in the right direction under the leadership of Coach Sweeney and running guru Ray Jones.”
Bingham has been at the helm since 2008. In that time he has secured six regional championships and coached 15 all-state selections, including three-time state champion & Nike All-American, Sasha Neglia. His girls’ team won the state championship in 2019 and has had five top-four finishes at the state meet.
Bingham was named region coach of the year six times.
Sweeney has been a Social Studies teacher at D-B since 2008 and has been a varsity assistant with the softball team since 2011. From 2009-2011 he was an assistant coach with Bingham on the cross country and track teams.
Before his arrival at Dobyns-Bennett, Sweeney was the head cross country coach and assistant track coach at David Crockett High School (2003-2008). In 2004 and 2005, he led the Pioneer boys to their first and only trips to the state cross country meet. In addition, Sweeney has coached several runners who have gone on to compete at the collegiate level.
Sweeney is also an avid runner himself and has been running for more than years, competing in everything from 5Ks to marathons.
“I am incredibly honored to be the next head coach of Tribe Cross Country,” said Sweeney. “To follow in the footsteps of two D-B greats like Coach Coughenour and Coach Bingham is truly special. Coach Coughenhour was especially good to me as a young track coach and I hope to continue the great tradition that he and Coach Bingham have built here. I can’t wait to get started.”