Longtime coach Bob Bingham has stepped down as the head of the Dobyns-Bennett cross country teams but will continue his role with the track and field team, according to a news release issued by the school’s athletic department Monday morning.

Mike Sweeney, an assistant coach with the D-B softball team, has been chosen as his successor.

