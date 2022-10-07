Bears on the road at Ridgeview in key Mountain 7 District showdown

Union quarterback Keyshawn Anderson, shown here in action against Thomas Walker, could be a key for the Bears against the Wolfpack.

 JOHN SCHOOLCRAFT

The second half of the prep football season kicks off Friday with Union facing another tough challenge.

Coach Travis Turner’s Bears head to Dickenson County to take on undefeated Ridgeview (5-0, 2-0) in another key Mountain 7 District contest.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos