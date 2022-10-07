Bears on the road at Ridgeview in key Mountain 7 District showdown

The second half of the prep football season kicks off Friday with Union facing another tough challenge.
Coach Travis Turner’s Bears head to Dickenson County to take on undefeated Ridgeview (5-0, 2-0) in another key Mountain 7 District contest.
Ridgeview, ranked No. 2 in the latest Times News Southwest Virginia poll, provides plenty of challenges for the solid Union defense.
“Ridgeview is very explosive on offense,” Turner said. “They can hurt you with the pass and the run. They have a ton of experience on both sides of the football.”
Sophomore quarterback Ryan O’Quinn is dangerous both passing and running. Other key weapons are Ian Hartsock, Cannon Hill, and Brandon Beavers.
Union quarterback Reyshawn Anderson opened up the passing game last week against Thomas Walker, but the fifth-ranked Bears (4-2, 1-1) still will test the Ridgeview defense with a run-heavy attack that includes Anderson, Johnny Satterfied, Peyton Honeycutt, and Austin Sykes among others.
“I expect a physical game,” Ridgeview coach Dewayne Stanley said. “They have a really good running game with good backs and a physical line.
“They’re solid on defense and get a lot of people to the ball.”
Kam Bostic is turning into a top receiver for the Bears. He pulled in six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown last week.
EASTSIDE (0-6, 0-1) at RYE COVE (5-1, 2-0)
The Eagles try to get back on the winning track after suffering their first loss of the season to Lee High last weekend.
Eastside is still searching for its first victory of the season, but Rye Cove coach Gary Collier is not taking the Spartans for granted in this Cumberland District contest.
“Eastside is another senior-led team that is well coached,” Collier said. “We just need to execute our balanced offense and minimize our turnovers.”
Spartans coach Mike Rhodes expects the game to be won on the lines.
“We have to execute up front on both sides and limit turnovers,” Rhodes said.
CASTLEWOOD (1-4, 0-2) at TWIN SPRINGS (2-2, 0-1)
Both teams enter the game looking for their first Cumberland District win.
Twin Springs has been idle for two weeks because of an open date and Twin Valley’s cancellation of its season.
“Two weeks off is not ideal, but this is the second year in a row that we have had to handle an extra off week because of someone canceling their season,” Titans coach Keith Warner said. “We have made the best out of it. We have gotten a lot of work done on both sides of the ball.”
J.I. BURTON (3-2) at LEE HIGH (3-2)
The Generals host the Raiders in a contest between two programs that are looking to finish strong in the second half of the season.
Both teams feature high-powered offenses.
“Lee high is a disciplined, hard-nosed football team that runs a good offense and makes you stay disciplined on defense,” said Burton coach Jacob Caudill. “We need to be able to move the ball efficiently on offense and score. On defense, we have to be able to come up with some stops.”
OTHER GAMES
In other action around the region, Wise Central (2-3, 0-2) travels to John Battle (1-4, 0-1) in a Mountain 7 District contest and Abingdon (3-3) is on the road at Marion (1-4).