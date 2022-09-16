Bears host No. 1 Graham in battle of unbeatens

Something has to give Friday when Union hosts Graham in a battle of Southwest Virginia football powers at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap.
Graham, ranked No. 1 in the latest Times News Southwest Virginia football poll, has a high-scoring offense and stingy defense.
The same can be said for No. 3 Union (3-0).
The G-Men (3-0) averaged 38.3 points over their first three games of the season while their defense allowed only 12 a contest.
Union’s offensive unit — led by quarterback Reyshawn Anderson, who rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns last week — also packs a punch. But the squad faces the toughest defense it has seen Friday night.
Bears coach Travis Turner knows his team must execute well and win the battle in the trenches to be successful against a disciplined Graham defense.
“They have tremendous speed on both sides of the football,” Turner said. “They’re the defending Region 2D champs and return a good core group from last year’s team.”
The game is a possible preview of a postseason matchup and should go a long way in determining playoff seeding.
It’s not the only key game on tap around the region Friday night.
THOMAS WALKER at RYE COVE
The Eagles look to go 4-0, and more importantly 1-0 in the Cumberland District, on Friday night.
Rye Cove is off to its best start in decades and first-year coach Gary Collier has the Eagles believing in themselves heading into their district opener.
“These kids have worked their tails off and I’m glad to see them get the support they deserve,” Collier said.
Thomas Walker (1-2, 1-0) also has a new coach in Tanner Hall and the Pioneers are looking to pick up a second Cumberland win after beating Castlewood last week.
“We have to play four complete quarters of football,” Hall said. “I feel like we have shown glimpses of what we can be but have not put it together for four consecutive quarters yet. However, I believe our kids are excited for this opportunity and will be ready for the challenge.”
For Rye Cove, Collier said it’s a case of the Eagles taking care of themselves.
“We have to execute and quit turning the ball over,” he said. “We’re averaging more than two turnovers per game and we need to fix that. We just need to continue to improve each week.”
TWIN SPRINGS at J.I. BURTON
The Titans (2-1, 0-0) travel to Norton to take on the Raiders (1-2, 0-0) in another important Cumberland contest.
Twin Springs got back on the winning track last week with a victory over Unaka.
“We don’t want to look ahead or make one game bigger than it is,” Twin Springs coach Keith Warner said. “This is a great matchup between two district teams that have the capability to win a district championship. Every game in the Cumberland is going to be a battle.”
Both of the Raiders’ losses came at the hands of Class 2 powers: Union, last week, and Ridgeview. And after a difficult 2021 season, coach Jacob Caudill said this year’s team is focused on getting back to the top of the league.
“After having a bad year last year, I think that every district game we play has to be high on our list in terms of the Cumberland District race,” he said.
GATE CITY at MARION
The Blue Devils (1-2) look to win their second game in a row after knocking off Mountain 7 District foe Abingdon, a Class 3 team, last week.
After a season-opening win against Chilhowie, Marion (1-2) suffered losses against Wise Central and Northwood.
Friday’s nondistrict game will be won and lost in the trenches, according to Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright.
“We have to control the line of scrimmage and not hurt ourselves with mistakes,” Houseright said. “Marion is a tough place to play and we have to be ready.”
OTHER GAMES
In other games around Southwest Virginia, Central (2-1) is at Virginia High (2-1) in a key Region 2D contest, Lee High (1-1) travels to Patrick Henry (2-1), Eastside (0-3) looks for its first win on the road against Honaker (1-1), John Battle (1-2) travels to Tazewell (1-2), Abingdon (1-2) hosts Richlands (1-2) and Castlewood (1-2) entertains Grundy (0-2).