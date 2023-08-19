Virginia High team.jpg

Virginia High is coming off a 9-3 season including a first-round playoff win.

 JEFF BIRCHFIELD/jbirchfield@sixriversmedia.com

BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia High coach Derrick Patterson feels confident another good season is in store for the Bearcats despite losing some key skill players. The Bearcats have won 17 games in the two seasons since Patterson took over the program.

Last season’s 9-3 campaign included a 31-20 home playoff win over Lee High. To maintain that level of success, Virginia High needs some new faces to step up big after some of the team’s top players graduated.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you