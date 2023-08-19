BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia High coach Derrick Patterson feels confident another good season is in store for the Bearcats despite losing some key skill players. The Bearcats have won 17 games in the two seasons since Patterson took over the program.
Last season’s 9-3 campaign included a 31-20 home playoff win over Lee High. To maintain that level of success, Virginia High needs some new faces to step up big after some of the team’s top players graduated.
“Everybody is going to look at all the talent we’ve lost at the skill positions,” Patterson said. “Our team looks a lot different, but it’s a team that can still be successful and make the playoffs. Our goals remain intact: to compete and be one of the top teams in the district. I think we have a team that can do that.”
ON OFFENSE
Dashaun Taylor takes over the quarterback after the graduation of Brody Jones, who is now playing at Virginia Tech. The Bearcats lost other talent such as receivers Connor Davidson and Patrick Poku.
Taylor isn’t new to the signal- calling role after taking over late last season following an injury to Jones. Deon Grant serves as his backup.
“Dashaun started a few games, and we have Quentyn Daggs back as a senior after he didn’t play last year,” Patterson said. “He started as a sophomore for us. We’ve got our whole offensive line back so we have good experience at key places.”
Plenty of other talent dots the backfield, led by running back Alijah Burks and his athletic 6-foot, 200-pound frame. Other promising backs include Daggs, Keshawn Smith and Logan Slagle.
Dexter Barnett leads the receiving corps, although Slagle also lines up wide. Jacob Roe, Jamere Lawrence and Thomas Perry are some of the top receivers.
The multitalented Lewis — also a star wrestler and all-state track performer — is the starting tight end. He moved there after playing tackle last season. Daggs is a versatile player who also can line up in the position.
The whole offensive line is back. Cody Griffith leads the way at the center position. Carter McReynolds and Jason Plaster are starting guards with Mason Lail and Jaden King at tackles.
ON DEFENSE
Most of the defensive starters are two-way players.
Chandler Lowe and Stuart are defensive ends in a 3-4 set with Griffith at nose guard.
The linebacking core consists of Kayden Laws, along with Barnett, Burks and Daggs. Four receivers — Smith, Slagle, Lawrence and Roe — turn around and play defensive back.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Taylor handles kickoff duties, and Barnett boots the extra points and serves as the punter.
Kick returners include Smith, Slagle, Laws and Roe.
