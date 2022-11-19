Bays leads Times News All-Southwest Virginia volleyball team

Gate City’s Makayla Bays is the Times News All-Southwest Virginia volleyball team. 

 Tanner Cook/Kingsport Times News

The Times News All-Southwest Virginia volleyball team has a familiar look to it.

Gate City junior Makayla Bays repeated as the Southwest Virginia player of the year and for the second year in a row, Wise Central sophomore Emmah McAmis was the underclassman of the year.

Gate CIty coach Amdy Reed is this season's Times News All-Southwest Virginia coach of the year. 

