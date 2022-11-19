The Times News All-Southwest Virginia volleyball team has a familiar look to it.
Gate City junior Makayla Bays repeated as the Southwest Virginia player of the year and for the second year in a row, Wise Central sophomore Emmah McAmis was the underclassman of the year.
The honorary team is composed of players from the Times News Southwest Virginia coverage, which includes the Mountain 7 and Cumberland districts.
Other superlatives on the All-Southwest Virginia squad include setter of the year Brooke Bailey and libero of the year Gracie Gibson, both of Union; defensive player of the year Allison Smith of John Battle; and coach of the year Amy Reed of Gate City.
BAYS TOPS THE LIST
Like last year, Bays was in every corner of the floor. In 32 matches and 107 sets this season, the junior amassed 693 kills, 368 digs, 130 assists, 47 blocks and 86 aces.
Bays was the Region 2D and Mountain 7 District player of the year and is a sure bet for the yet to be named VHSL Class 2 all-state team.
PLAYING STRONG
McAmis had limited playing time because of an injury, but when she did play, she produced. In 66 sets, the sophomore racked up 382 kills, 361 digs, 14 blocks and 21 aces.
A first-team All-Mountain 7 and All-Region 2D pick, McAmis piled up 40 kills against Abingdon, the fifth-best total in VHSL history.
SETTER
Bailey also put her name in the top 10 in the VHSL record book this season with 877 assists.
TOP DEFENSE
The libero and defensive specialist of the year positions also were filled by players in the VHSL record book.
Gibson sits sixth in the state record book with 597 digs on the season. Smith is one spot behind Gibson in the record book with 589 digs.
THE COACH
Reed built a young team into a solid competitor and led the Lady Blue Devils to their third straight Region 2D championship as well as a berth in the VHSL Class 2 semifinals.
FIRST TEAM
Joining Bays, Bailey, Gibson and Smith on the All-Southwest Virginia first team were Union’s Isabella Blagg, John Battle’s Molly Little and Mackenzie Smith, Eastside’s Taylor Clay, Abingdon’s Ella Kiser, J.I. Burton’s Rehgan Sensabaugh and Gate City's Riley Blevins.
SECOND TEAM
Making up the second team were Gate City’s Lexie Ervin and Riley Hall, Rye Cove’s Madeline Love, Lee High’s Katie Hammonds and Eastside’s Braelyn Hall, as well as setter Kylie Sturgill, of J.I. Burton, and libero Mary Pascual, of Twin Springs.