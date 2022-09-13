GATE CITY — Gate City junior Makayla Bays has had a week in just two days.
On Monday against Science Hill, Bays surpassed the 1,000 mark for career kills.
On Tuesday, she knocked down 30 kills in leading the Lady Blue Devils to a key 25-21, 25-18, 26-24 Mountain 7 District volleyball win over Wise Central.
“Me and my setter Peyton (Taylor) just had a spark tonight and we just kept on rolling with the hits,” Bays said. “It was a good night.”
Bays stepped up big throughout the match, particularly in the crucial third set.
She delivered a kill that put the Lady Blue Devils (9-3, 3-0) up 22-21 in the third, added another that tied it at 24 and followed with yet another kill to put her team up 25-24.
Such a performance did not surprise Gate City coach Amy Reed.
“Makayla is Makayla,” Reed said. “She’s going to take care of her team every night. She’s stepped up and they all did.
“We’re OK. We just have to stay focused and keep driving forward and keep working.”
A DEVIL OF A TIME
In addition to Bays’ 30 kills and three service aces, the Lady Blue Devils got 41 assists and four aces from Taylor and Rylee Blevins delivered 25 digs.
Lexi Ervin recorded seven kills for Gate City and Rylee Hall added six, including the match-clinching slam.
LADY WARRIORS HANG TOUGH
Central (5-4, 1-2) battled from the start behind a spark from sophomore Emmah McAmis, who was in the lineup after missing the first five matches with an injury.
McAmis finished with 23 kills and was strong defensively with 12 digs.
“She brings a lot of energy and a lot of leadership to this team,” Central coach Lucindy Lawson said. “She tries to keep everybody (playing) with a level head. She’s a go-getter and she’s one that I can count on.”
Lawson said Bays was hard to handle at the net, but the coach said the biggest factor was the Lady Warriors’ lack of a serve-receive game.
“They got on a couple of runs there just because of our serve- receive. We couldn’t get a pass going,” Lawson said. “I think we just let them get ahead too much on the serve-receive and by the time we caught back up, it was too late.”
The Lady Warriors also got 27 assists from Emilee Mullins and 18 digs from libero Sophie Fleming.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action on Thursday. Gate City crosses to the state line to visit Daniel Boone and Central travels to Abingdon for another Mountain 7 matchup.