GATE CITY — What can’t Makayla Bays do?

The Gate City junior scored three of her squad’s first five runs in Thursday’s Mountain 7 District softball championship, powering the Lady Blue Devils to a 5-1 win over Lee High at the Scott County Sports Complex.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you