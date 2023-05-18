The Gate City junior scored three of her squad’s first five runs in Thursday’s Mountain 7 District softball championship, powering the Lady Blue Devils to a 5-1 win over Lee High at the Scott County Sports Complex.
Bays’ solo home run to left in the bottom of the second inning nearly flew to Dungannon and gave Gate City (20-2) a 14th consecutive win in the district. It also gave her team a ton of momentum.
“Makayla is a gamer,” Gate City coach Cara Noe said. “I’m fortunate to have a lot of those on our team, but she’s one of those you want up in tough situations or someone that you want them to hit the ball to.
“She’s tough and she works hard. She deserves what she gets because she works hard.”
In the fourth, Bays knocked a two-run double to left center and gave Gate City some insurance runs against a tough Lady Generals squad.
Ada Gillenwater and KK Baker combined for the pitching gem. Gillenwater tossed the first five innings and Baker finished it off. The two combined for nine strikeouts with Gillenwater racking up eight of them.
“Both of them were able to work out of jams and that’s really important for us,” Noe said.
Gate City clinched the top seed in next week’s Region 2D tournament and will host the fourth seed from the Southwest District next Thursday.
Lee High (16-7) mustered five hits and got its only run in the top of the sixth when Chloe Calton hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Chloe Bledsoe from third.
BATTLE TAKES CONSOLATION
John Battle took the consolation game in dominating fashion at the Scott County Sports Complex, winning 5-0 over Wise Central.
John Battle’s Taylor Childress was brilliant in the circle, tossing a complete-game shutout with six strikeouts and only allowing three hits.
The Lady Trojans clinched the third seed in the region tournament. The Lady Warriors will be the fourth seed.
Battle scored four runs in the first inning off of Central’s Lexi Baker with a leadoff double and five singles.
Saylor Baldwin, Eden Wallace and Parker Elton each had a pair of hits for Battle. Wallace also had a pair of RBIs.