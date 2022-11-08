BIG STONE GAP — Led by the dominating play of junior Makayla Bays, Gate City took control early and kept it for most of Tuesday’s match to claim the Region 2D volleyball championship.
Outstanding in all aspects of the game, Bay compiled 30 assists, 19 digs and five aces in the Lady Blue Devils’ 25-23, 25-23, 15-25, 25-17 win over John Battle at Union’s Bear Den.
The victory gave Gate City its 20th regional championship and third straight Region 2D title.
Gate City (23-7) and John Battle (21-8) both advanced to Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 quarterfinals. The Lady Blue Devils will host the loser of Wednesday’s Region 2C championship between Glenvar and Appomattox at 7 p.m. in their state opener. The Lady Trojans will travel to face the Region 2C champion.
STARTING EARLY
Bays wasted no time in taking control of the match.
She racked up six kills in the Lady Blue Devils’ first nine points before scoring three consecutive service aces, helping push Gate City to a 12-5 lead in the opening set.
“We knew this was going to be a big game,” Bays said. “We knew John Battle is a great team and was going to give us a fight. I just really wanted to step up for my teammates and just be there.”
Bays said setting the tone early was key.
“Our plan was to come out early,” she said. “I wish we could have finished it in three, but it’s OK. I’m just happy that we decided to push through and work together as a team.”
The junior stepped up her communication on the floor, encouraging and directing the Lady Blue Devils.
“I’m just trying to be the best I can be and telling my teammates I got their backs,” Bays said.
Such assertive play by Bays came as no surprise to Gate City coach Amy Reed.
“She’s just a dominant player who understands and knows the game,” Reed said. “We just turn it over to her and let her take care of it.”
The veteran coach said her star player taking control from the start was crucial.
“It’s that time of year. You’ve got to play your A-game or you’re going home. So we came out dominant and she took control of the offense,” said Reed, who also enjoyed seeing Bays as floor commander.
“We spent all season just to get stronger and better. Yeah, it’s nice. Something was on the line and it was time for her to step up and take that leadership role.”
The Lady Blue Devils also got seven kills and three blocks from Lexi Ervin. Peyton Taylor finished with 30 assists and 19 digs and Riley Blevins recorded 26 digs.
“We’re never going to be satisfied because there’s always work to be done. There’s always room for improvement,” Reed said.
“This team has done nothing but grown.”
COSTLY MISTAKES
While Gate City is accustomed to competing for regional championships, the experience was something new for Battle.
The Lady Trojans have a strong volleyball tradition, but the match was the first time in nearly a decade they found themselves playing for a regional crown.
Coach Brittni Haderer said her team made too many mistakes to compete with Gate City.
“We had too many serving errors and you can’t win a game when you give too many points away. We had net calls, serving errors, hitting errors. All that stuff kills you when you play a team like Gate City,” Haderer said. “You can’t give them anything and expect to win.
“We played really hard and we had some great moments and some great effort plays. And sometimes it was lacking. We had to be all focused and I don’t think we were fully focused when we got behind the (serving) line.”
Bella Shutters had six kills to lead Battle at the net, and Mackenzie Smith had five kills and 19 assists.
Defensively, Battle got 23 digs from Allison Smith and 14 from Audrey Chapman.