BIG STONE GAP — Led by the dominating play of junior Makayla Bays, Gate City took control early and kept it for most of Tuesday’s match to claim the Region 2D volleyball championship.

Outstanding in all aspects of the game, Bay compiled 30 assists, 19 digs and five aces in the Lady Blue Devils’ 25-23, 25-23, 15-25, 25-17 win over John Battle at Union’s Bear Den.

