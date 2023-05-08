GATE CITY — Winners of its last 11 games, Gate City’s softball team chalked up another Mountain 7 District win on Monday, shutting out Ridgeview 6-0 to bring the streak to a dozen.

The Lady Blue Devils (17-2, 11-0) had offensive explosions in the second and fifth innings and got a solid performance in the circle from KK Baker.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you