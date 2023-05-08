GATE CITY — Winners of its last 11 games, Gate City’s softball team chalked up another Mountain 7 District win on Monday, shutting out Ridgeview 6-0 to bring the streak to a dozen.
The Lady Blue Devils (17-2, 11-0) had offensive explosions in the second and fifth innings and got a solid performance in the circle from KK Baker.
“KK pitched well enough for our defense to make plays,” said 12-year Gate City coach Cara Noe. “I think one of the biggest keys for any pitcher is to trust the defense. Our defense plays pretty tough and they made some great plays behind her and made her job a little bit easier.”
Baker went the distance for Gate City, striking out three on 72 pitches. The defense behind Baker was standout as usual, featuring a highlight reel double play in the seventh.
GC center fielder Addie Gibson caught a pop up in shallow center and had the wherewithal to double off the Ridgeview runner at second base to get the second out.
Caiti Hill flew out to center to end the game on the next batter.
“Balls are not going to hit if Addie is around,” Noe said. “She’s an outstanding center fielder and she’s great in the leadoff spot with a lot of speed.”
The Lady Devils’ offense was held in-check for a lot of the evening — tallying eight hits — but the runs came when needed.
In the second, Makayla Bays, Ada Gillenwater and Savannah Monroe started off the frame with three straight doubles to score the first two runs of the game. Monroe made her way to third on a wild pitch and eventually scored when Lauren Monroe hit a sacrifice fly to left.
“Makayla got a big hit and then we were able to string some hits together,” Noe said. “That was important for us. I think that we’ve become more comfortable with ourselves and each other since that second loss to (Dobyns-Bennett), but we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
In the fifth, Lauren Monroe started off the frame with a double and Gibson pushed her to third with a double of her own. Rylee Blevins singled to score Lauren Monroe and then Kady Davidson cleared the bases with a single.
Hill took the loss for the Lady Wolfpack (7-8, 3-7) as she struck out three and threw 85 pitches. Braelynn Strouth, McKenna McFall and Ava Stanley had the three hits for Ridgeview.