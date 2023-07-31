Kingsport Axmen Primary M Vertical Logo.jpg

ELIZABETHTON — Relying on “Johnny Wholestaff,” Kingsport closed out the Appalachian League season with a win.

The Axmen sent seven pitchers to the mound and battled their way to a 2-1 win over Elizabethton in the 2023 baseball finale for both teams Monday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

