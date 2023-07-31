Axmen close Appy season with victory From staff reports Doug Fritz Author email Jul 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELIZABETHTON — Relying on “Johnny Wholestaff,” Kingsport closed out the Appalachian League season with a win.The Axmen sent seven pitchers to the mound and battled their way to a 2-1 win over Elizabethton in the 2023 baseball finale for both teams Monday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.Kingsport finished with a record of 23-22 while the River Riders closed at 20-25.Maddox Burkitt started for Kingsport, allowing three hits and one run in two innings of work. He was followed by two scoreless innings from Caleb Anderson, who struck out five batters.Domink Ramil, William Shelton II, Kaleb Townsend, and David Brian Ellison each added a scoreless inning with Shelton II striking out the side around a base hit.Jake Times pitched around a pair of errors to close out the ninth inning and earn the save. HITTING STORYKingsport finally broke through with the bats in the top of the seventh inning. Cole Swift had the big hit, driving in two runs with a single for a 2-1 advantage.FOR THE RIVER RIDERSXavier Cintron put Elizabethton ahead in the second inning with an RBI single.Baker Cox was dominant on the mound for the River Riders. The starter allowed one hit in five shutout innings, walking one and striking out eight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Doug Fritz Author email Follow Doug Fritz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you LATEST VIDEOS Featured Local Savings Latest News Kingsport board gets updates on downed trees, parks, playgrounds Emancipation Day Celebration in Pennington Gap Aug. 5 Pratt's BBQ posts about break-in Sunday Sullivan sheriff's office looking for Bristol man who allegedly pulled gun on two people McLain Family Band circles back to the Carter Fold Petworks closes dog kennels after parvo found ON AIR Local Events