Arby's

Josh Hubbard, a 5-foot-11 senior point guard for Arby’s Classic entry Madison-Ridgeland Academy, has signed with Mississippi.

 Contributed

Madison-Ridgeland Academy basketball coach Richard Duease doesn’t expect to have the best roster in the 39th Arby’s Classic later this month at Viking Hall.

He wouldn’t, however, be surprised if he has the best player.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos