Dobyns-Bennett has the power. Asheville has the speed. Both football programs have the tradition.
Two of the winningest schools in their respective states, the teams will finally clash on the gridiron after an 81-year hiatus. According to Football Friday Night, Asheville ranks fourth in North Carolina high school football history with 694 wins, compared to D-B’s 821 triumphs.
Both the Indians and Cougars could use a win right now, each sitting at 1-2. But with his team’s back against the wall, D-B coach Joey Christian found the leadership he’s been seeking from two particular offensive linemen: Will Ford and Gavin Commerford.
“Those two have been great this week,” Christian said. “Both of those guys played their tails off, played winning football. Most of the guys on our team played winning football Friday night. We just didn’t have enough. I’ve challenged those guys, said we’ve got to pull some others along with us.”
Asheville, which has yet to play a conference game, won its opener at Tuscola 25-22 before home losses to Providence Day and Lake Norman, which came by a combined score of 81-14.
Not since 2009 have the Indians started 1-3. They split their Region 1-6A games, winning at West Ridge before last week’s loss at Jefferson County.
Friday’s kickoff at J. Fred Johnson Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
MUST SUSTAIN DRIVES
The Indians’ offense, despite starting at its own 40-yard line or better five times, mustered just one touchdown at Jefferson County. D-B went 2-for-13 on third down and 9-for-30 through the air, gaining just 156 total yards.
“Terrible,” Christian said. “We’re out of sync. It’s like we’re having trouble lining up sometimes, having trouble getting plays called in the huddle sometimes, it’s like a myriad of things.”
Will Hurd has 596 yards passing with seven touchdowns and three picks, and Tylen Taylor leads the receiving corps with 20 catches for 261 yards — though he caught just one pass last week. Rome Pruitt and Keldan Mullins have 12 receptions for 137 yards between them, and Brayden Simpson is averaging 5.6 yards per carry on 48 attempts.
Like Jefferson County, the Cougars will throw an odd front at D-B. Two of Asheville’s front seven are committed to Division I schools — linebacker Noah Shaw (Rutgers) and defensive end Brenton Handsford (Montana).
“It’s unbelievable the amount of speed and athleticism they have,” Christian said. “If we lined up the 10 fastest guys from each team and ran the 40-yard dash, we might have two guys in the top 10. They’d have eight.”
CONTAIN THE COUGARS
Sophomore quarterback Meek Slydell has dual-threat capability but is mainly a passer, having thrown for 521 yards and one score against three interceptions. CJ Morgan has been his top target with 14 catches for 148 yards. Junior linebacker and running back Josh Ellis has five touchdowns and 280 yards, while also ranking second with his 140 yards receiving.
“(Slydell) is the best quarterback we’ve faced bar none … he’ll be a college player one day for sure,” Christian said. “I think they try to stay balanced, but they just got behind in a couple games and had to throw.”
The Indians limited Jefferson County early and scored on Nikolas McVey’s fumble recovery, but the Tribe defense wore down late as the offense struggled.
NOTES
Five Asheville alumni have played in the NFL since 1998, most notably former Tennessee Vols linebacker and Super Bowl XXXIV champion Leonard Little.
The teams alternated home-and-away meetings between 1939-42, with D-B’s lone win coming in 1940 at Kingsport. Duck Dickson (110) and Junior Whitaker (105) both hit the century mark rushing and combined for three touchdowns that night, leading coach Rudy Rohrdanz’s Indians to a 19-7 win.
