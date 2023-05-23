MURFREESBORO — Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington doubled up on gold medals Tuesday in the TSSAA Class AA track and field championships at Middle Tennessee State.

The celebrated distance runner won the 3,200 in 11.15.89, crossing the finish line nearly 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Ava Moody of Anderson County. Arrington, who has signed to run collegiately for Kennesaw State, took the 1,600 championship with a time of 5:07.31.

