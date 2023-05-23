MURFREESBORO — Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington doubled up on gold medals Tuesday in the TSSAA Class AA track and field championships at Middle Tennessee State.
The celebrated distance runner won the 3,200 in 11.15.89, crossing the finish line nearly 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Ava Moody of Anderson County. Arrington, who has signed to run collegiately for Kennesaw State, took the 1,600 championship with a time of 5:07.31.
Arrington wasn’t the only Lady Vikings athlete to strike gold at state. Fairyn Meares won the pole vault and Chase Wolfenbarger took the triple jump.
The Lady Vikings finished second in the team event, finishing with 74 points to champion Martin Luther King’s 107.
Volunteer placed fifth in the team standings after getting state runner-up performances from Aliah Laster and Jacie Begley.
Laster finished second to Meares in the pole vault. Both cleared 10-6, but Meares won the title on number of attempts.
Begley ran a 2:20.92 in the 800, crossing less than a second behind state champion Lily Storey of Tullahoma. Tennessee High’s Jenna Reecher was third.
Wolfenbarger won the triple jump crown with a leap of 33-10¾. Teammate Liz Rouse was third in the long jump (16-10¼) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (16.53 seconds). Kendall Cross added four points to the Lady Vikings’ total with her fifth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (49.15).
Also for Volunteer, Taylor Castle was fifth in the 400 (1:00.04) and Cheyenne Smith placed sixth in the long jump (16-03½).
Cherokee’s Amelia Metz placed third in the discus with a throw of 110-03. She was one spot ahead of Tennessee High’s Keely Canter. Laster was sixth.
Elizabethton’s Kaiya Simmons placed second in the 100 with a school-record time of 12.31 seconds.
BOYS COMPETITION
Roman Borghetti-Metz led Volunteer’s boys contingent, finishing second in the 800 after running a personal best 1:57.31.
The Falcons’ Kasey Brown was third in shot put with a toss of 49-9¼, followed by Tennessee High’s Cody Robinson in fourth (47-2¼).
Volunteer’s Jackson Clonce placed fourth in the discus (141-01) and teammate Cason Christian cleared 6 feet to finish fifth in the high jump.
The quartet of John Ross, Grant Winegar, Cayden Cox and Borghetti-Metz closed out the meet with a seventh-place finish in the 4x400 relay. Winegar also placed eighth in the decathlon.
Teddy Orton and Landry Buckles captured individual titles for Elizabethton.
Orton swept the hurdles, winning the 110s in 14.73 and the 300s in 40.53.
Buckles won the discus with a toss of 167-8, more than 14 feet farther than second place.