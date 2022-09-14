BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 39th Arby’s Classic, one of the premier basketball tournaments in the country, returns to Viking Hall December 27-31 and will once again feature an impressive group of teams and top-rated players from across the country.

Among the 18 teams participating in the event are three defending state champions: Norcross (Georgia 7A), Dobyns-Bennett (Tennessee Class 4A) and Greeneville (Tennessee Class 3A champions).

