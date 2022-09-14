BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 39th Arby’s Classic, one of the premier basketball tournaments in the country, returns to Viking Hall December 27-31 and will once again feature an impressive group of teams and top-rated players from across the country.
Among the 18 teams participating in the event are three defending state champions: Norcross (Georgia 7A), Dobyns-Bennett (Tennessee Class 4A) and Greeneville (Tennessee Class 3A champions).
This will be the first Arby’s Classic appearance for eight teams in the field.
The out-of-area teams for this year's Classic include Christ School (NC), Knox Fulton, Knox Webb, Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Miss.), Myers Park (NC), Norcross (Ga.), North Mecklenburg (NC), Pace Academy (Ga.), St. Francis Prep (NY), Tabernacle Baptist (Bahamas), Trinity (Ky.), West Catholic (Penn.) and Westminster Academy (Fla.).
The other local teams include Gate City, Tennessee High and Twin Springs.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Last year’s Arby’s Classic featured 21 Division I players, including B.J. Edwards (Tennessee), Brendan Hausen (Villanova), Malique Ewin (Ole Miss), Ernest Udeh, Jr. (Kansas), Riley Kugel (Florida), Noah Clowney (Alabama), Jayden Pierre (Providence).
The field this year also boasts some talented players.
Sir Mohammad (Myers Park), a 6-6 junior shooting guard, is ranked No. 62 nationally and is ranked inside the top 50 of his class.
Elijah Strong (Myers Park) is a 6-8 senior power forward who is ranked among the top 10 players in North Carolina and has committed to Wofford.
Josh Hubbard (Madison-Ridgeland) — a 6-1 senior guard — is ranked No. 1 in Mississippi and is a top 100 player in his class.
Alex Lloyd (Westminster Academy) is a MaxPreps second-team freshman All-American from last season.
London Johnson (Norcross) is a five-star recruit and a top-50 player nationally.
Isaiah Evans (North Mecklenburg) is a 6-6 junior that is ranked in the top 10 of his class.
Jaylen Carey (Westminster Academy) is a 6-10 senior center that ranked among the top 200 players in the country.
Tickets for the Arby’s Classic will go on sale in November.