For the first time, Dobyns-Bennett enters the TSSAA Class 4A boys basketball tournament with the target on its back.
Senior guards Jonavan Gillespie and Brady Stump don’t mind a bit. Different team, same dream far as they’re concerned.
”Everybody’s going to come at us aggressively,” Gillespie said. “So we’ve been telling our second team (in practice) to pressure us more, be aggressive, foul us even.”
He and Stump are the only two returning starters from D-B’s 2022 state championship team. Next week marks the Indians’ first-ever state tournament trip as the reigning champ. D-B won the title in 1945 but didn’t return to the big dance until 1951.
The Indians had already been away from Murfreesboro since 2010 entering last year’s state tournament and hadn’t advanced since 1992.
Stump helped D-B remedy that, dropping 27 points and leading the Tribe past Coffee County 66-52.
”I just let the game come to me, didn’t let the pressure of the whole state feeling get to me,” Stump recalled. “Since I played there last year, I know how it is. I’m just trying to get prepared for it and hopefully come back with another ring.”
DANTE’S FIRST DANCE
He’s not played in the state tournament before, having transferred to D-B after stints at Christian Academy of Knoxville and Asheville Christian.
But don’t expect Dante Oliver to be rattled by the Murphy Center atmosphere. After all, it doesn’t get more pressure packed than shooting free throws with his team’s season on the line — as he did in Monday’s 64-63 sectional win over William Blount to cap his 31-point night.
“Probably the biggest shots of my career,” Oliver said.
To him, watching other teams shoot late-game free throws from the stands or on television makes him even more nervous than doing it himself.
“I know I’ve taken a million free throws before in practice, so I believe in myself heavily,” Oliver said. “My father always told me the best players just really believe in themselves, and they have a certain level of confidence that no one else really has. I feel like in those moments, just the belief I have in myself, the hours in the gym I’ve put in before, just helped me to have that confidence to rise above the pressure.”
TWICE AS NICE
Gillespie, who’s been offered by Pfeiffer University, scored 27 in Dobyns-Bennett’s 70-69 semifinal upset of favorite Bartlett last season — helping set up Malachi Hale’s winning shot in overtime.
And shortly after his cousin Ja’Kobi Gillespie, now a freshman standout at Belmont, helped Greeneville win its second straight championship, Jonavan earned a ring of his own.
”That made it 10 times more special,” Gillespie said. “He just told me to go down there to win it, not just be happy to be down there. He said as long as you win the first game, you get all that nervousness out, and you feel more confident to play the next game.
“We got to celebrate together, same hotel and everything. It was just fun, the time of my life.”
DOWN TO BUSINESS
Stump, currently uncommitted, holds offers from Roane State, Tusculum, Pfeiffer and Bob Jones.
He and Gillespie both earned all-tournament honors in last year’s state championships, both playing at least 30 minutes of the Tribe's 69-60 overtime win over Bearden in the title game.
“I love that gym and love to play in that type of atmosphere,” Stump said. “It’s something everybody loves to do, so I’m very thankful we can be back up there.”
The Indians face Memphis East in the quarterfinals Wednesday, with tip set for 12:30 p.m. Eastern at the Murphy Center.