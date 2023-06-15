Makaleigh Jessee is the kind of kid every coach hopes comes along at least once in a generation — dependable, dedicated and always putting others before herself.
The Abingdon graduate bound for Tennessee Tech finished out her decorated track and cross country career a couple of weeks ago at the VHSL Class 3 meet, where she won an individual gold in the 3,200-meter run and recorded an all-state finish in the 1,600.
For all of her historic efforts this year, Jessee becomes the second winner of the annual Bill Lane Award as Southwest Virginia’s female athlete of the year.
“Having an athlete like (Jessee) is a coach’s dream,” said Brent Swiney, Abingdon’s track and assistant cross country coach “She’s someone that is going to be very diligent and do exactly what she can to help not only herself but the team as well.”
What probably meant the most to her is when the Lady Falcons were crowned team champions for the first time since 1994.
“She’s an athlete that would be much happier for her teammates than she would be for herself,” Swiney noted. “She’s one of those that is team over self, which is what you want.”
Jessee finished out her senior year with three individual state championships — in cross country and in the indoor and outdoor 3,200 — along with the state team title in cross country and a runner-up team finish at the state indoor meet.
“She had been so close so many times throughout the past couple of years, so it was a big weight lifted off of her shoulders getting the cross country title in the fall,” Swiney said. “She was able to continue that and get the track titles, too. It was definitely a special senior year for her and she deserved it.”
ALL THE MEDALS
Though Jessee owns every individual distance record at Abingdon — from the indoor 1,000 to the cross country 5K — one she holds is unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon in any sport.
She claimed all-state honors an eye-popping 20 times in all individual events and relays and never missed honors except for her freshman outdoor season, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Obviously, athletes like that come through a program once every generation,” Swiney said. “She’s a generational talent for our program and we’re hoping that there will be other athletes coming through like that.
“She’s one that will be in Abingdon’s record books forever.”
ELITE COMPANY
In the fall, Jessee became just the fourth girls runner from Southwest Virginia to break 18 minutes for a cross country 5K when she clocked 17:58.0 at the Milestat.com Invitational in Mechanicsville, Virginia. She joined Maria Large, Elizabeth Hester and Kelsey Harrington — all of Virginia High — in that elite club.
Jessee’s season culminated in the individual state title, the first for an Abingdon runner since Colleen Crawford in 1994.
The Lady Falcons won the team championship that day, dominating the field and winning for the first time since 1988. It was an emotional day as the culmination of years of work; prior to 2021, the Lady Falcons had not reached the state meet as a team since 2006.
If the cross country season was great, the outdoor season was spectacular.
Jessee cemented herself as one of the all-time greats with a performance for the ages at the prestigious Dogwood Track Classic in Charlottesville, Virginia.
In her first race of the day, the 1,600, Jessee blitzed the second heat in 4:58.07 and became just the third girl from Southwest Virginia to break the five-minute barrier, joining Large and Harrington.
Jessee later ran 10:47.40 in the 3,200 and became just the third girl to break 10:50, once again joining Large and Harrington.
“I don’t really think she realized throughout her career the significance of the major accomplishments every year that she achieved,” Swiney said. “She’ll look back and realize how special each of the accomplishments that she achieved are as she gets further and further away.
“The five-minute barrier was one that she had been close to for quite a while and then she finally put it together. She ran two school records that day, so it was pretty cool.”
OFF THE TRACK
Jessee has always let her results speak for themselves. Her leadership style is something that Teddy Roosevelt would be proud of: leading by example and saying very little.
“(Jessee) is a young lady that does everything to the best of her ability and that’s pretty evident in everything that she does,” Swiney said. “She is a kid that is wanting to do everything she can to not have the recognition or glory on herself, but rather on others.”
Her academics are also topnotch. She was one of Abingdon’s valedictorians among a rigorous curriculum.
If what you do when no one is watching defines character, Jessee’s is impeccable.
“She’s definitely wanting to help others and she’s been an awesome leader for our program,” Swiney said. “For other kids within our school to see how she carries herself is something to behold. She has that persona of wanting to help others any way that she can.
“Everything that she does is incredibly topnotch.”
When Jessee lines up for the first time in Tennessee Tech purple and gold, she can rest assured that she has prepared and been trained for the collegiate system.
She’s dropped time every year — rare for high school girls competing at a high level — and Swiney believes Jessee’s best days are ahead of her.
“She’s in a good spot for being able to transition to the college level,” he said. “Just based on the fact that her training is going to be very similar to what she will be seeing when she gets to Tennessee Tech bodes well for her.”