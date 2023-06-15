Makaleigh Jessee is the kind of kid every coach hopes comes along at least once in a generation — dependable, dedicated and always putting others before herself.

The Abingdon graduate bound for Tennessee Tech finished out her decorated track and cross country career a couple of weeks ago at the VHSL Class 3 meet, where she won an individual gold in the 3,200-meter run and recorded an all-state finish in the 1,600.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you