Don’t let the award-winning smile and cheerful disposition fool you.
When Abingdon sophomore Josie Jackson steps onto the track, she has that killer instinct and deep desire to succeed that can be a rarity nowadays.
“Josie is one of those unbelievable kids who can do anything from 100 meters to a 5K cross country successfully,” Abingdon track coach Brent Swiney said. “Those types of kids do not come around very often.”
If you didn’t already know Jackson’s name, you better learn it fast because she’s one of the emerging faces on the middle distance scene both in the area and the commonwealth of Virginia.
At this year’s 43rd Six Rivers Relays presented by Watauga Orthopaedics, scheduled for April 28 at Science Hill, she’ll return as the defending champion in the 400-meter dash. When she turned the one-lap race in 1:00.75 last season, she became the first Abingdon winner in the event since Melinda Branson in 1979.
“I feel like winning last year as a freshman showed that I am more of a middle distance runner,” Jackson said. “I know what I can do and it really gave me a lot of confidence last year.”
Jackson already owns the school records in the indoor 500 (1:17.82) and outdoor 800 (2:20.71), which came during last Thursday's Judy Thomas Invitational.
In breaking the 800 mark, Jackson passed teammate and Tennessee Tech signee Makaleigh Jessee on the final lap. Jackson said at first she was reluctant to try to get around the school’s most decorated runner for both boys and girls.
“I was a little hesitant at first about passing her,” Jackson said. “I knew I still had a little bit in me, though, and I wanted to see what would happen if I put in a surge.”
Jackson also is part of the indoor 4x400 (4:16.25), indoor 4x800 (9:47.70) and outdoor 4x800 (10:11.15) relay squads.
She’s not too bad on the cross country course, either. She touts a 19:27.0 5K personal best — usually the second best behind Jessee — and eighth-place finish at the state meet after crossing 39th as a freshman.
“Cross country benefits me a lot,” Jackson said. “In the 400, the average runner starts fading around 300 and I still have a little bit left in me because of the endurance.”
SOUR DAY IN LYNCHBURG
Last month’s VHSL Class 3 indoor meet was one of mixed emotions for the Lady Falcons.
Jackson and plenty of others had their own individual success winning state titles — Jackson’s was in record fashion in the 500 — but Abingdon came up short in the team race.
“My freshman year, I placed fourth in the 500 and this past year, I was ranked first all season,” Jackson said. “I didn’t let that get to my head. I went into it relaxed and treated it just like any other race.
"Winning it felt unreal and it was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had.”
Going into the 4x400 relay, Abingdon trailed eventual champion Heritage of Lynchburg by three points and needed to finish at least fifth to win and at worst sixth to tie. Heritage did not have a team entered.
Without usual workhorse Chloe Odum on the relay because of a hamstring injury she suffered earlier in the meet, the Lady Falcons finished ninth and did not score. Four teams from the slower section beat out Abingdon, which was projected fourth.
Jackson’s individual state title did not come as a surprise after she led Class 3 from the start of the season to the end. She, like every other member of her team in Lynchburg that day, left the meet with a renewed desire.
“It left a bad taste in our mouths because it came down to the 4x400,” Jackson said. “If we would’ve placed high enough, we would've won. I didn’t leave there feeling completely down because I had won my own individual title.
“Coming up just short makes us want to win the outdoor a lot more, especially all the cross country girls because we won in the fall.”
FAMILY LEGACY
Those that know Jackson’s family history and how it ties into the Abingdon program would say she was born to run.
Zoe Johnston, Jackson's mother, and her two sisters — Sophie and Kirstie — all ran under the late Don Cumbow in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Sophie was a four-time all-state runner in cross country.
Jackson and her aunt Sophie share being part of a state championship cross country team, albeit 36 years apart. The Lady Falcons won in 1986 but did not win again until this past fall.
Even though her family has deep ties to the program and is littered with success, Jackson has never let it weigh her down. She’s focused only on what she can do and not on what has already happened.
“It’s not really all that much pressure because I have the genetics and I know what I’m capable of doing,” she said. “They were all distance runners, which is different from what I do. I do feel confident knowing that we do have a lot of history here.”
SKY'S THE LIMIT
It’s tough to judge, but Jackson could be the best middle distance prospect to come through Southwest Virginia since Shawnee Carnett was tearing up the track at Marion in the late 2000s.
Carnett went on to win both the NCAA Division II indoor and outdoor 800-meter titles at Concord University and was a six-time All-American. She still holds Southwest Virginia’s all-time best mark in the 800 (2:14.64).
“She is slowly becoming receptive to the fact that she could become unbelievable in the 800,” Swiney said of Jackson. “I think the 800 would ultimately be her best event. She has a very high ceiling in both the 400 and 800.”
Jackson’s current sights are set on Abingdon's outdoor 400 record of 58.29 seconds (Audra Quesenberry, 2001). Jackson is within range with a personal best of 59.34, but she’s going to need the perfect setup to do it.
With her work ethic and talent gushing from every pore, Jackson's potential is evident. And she still has two more years.
“Everyone tells me I’m an 800 runner, which I feel like I am, but I really enjoy the 400,” she said. “I’ve been training for it for so long that I’m used to it, but I do feel I’m more naturally an 800 runner.”