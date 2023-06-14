Another year and another state tournament for the Abingdon baseball team.
Led by stellar sophomore Jett Humphreys, the Falcons reached the VHSL Class 3 quarterfinals before dropping a heartbreaking 3-2 decision to Liberty Christian Academy.
Humphreys led the team with a .456 average and counted three home runs among his 36 hits. His outstanding season earned him player of the year honors on the Times News All-Southwest Virginia team.
Humphreys was good at the plate, but he was arguably better on the hill after going 8-2 with a 1.81 ERA.
John Battle’s Porter Gobble had a strong sophomore season, posting a 7-1 record and 2.32 ERA. Gobble struck out 47 in 45 1/3 innings and is the pitcher of the year.
The Falcons have won 74 consecutive Mountain 7 District games and Mark Francisco has been the brains behind the operation for many years. For the second straight season, Francisco is the coach of the year.
Here is the All-Southwest Virginia baseball team, followed by superlatives for boys and girls soccer, tennis and track:
Player of the Year
Jett Humphreys, Abingdon, So.
Pitcher of the Year
Porter Gobble, John Battle, So.
Coach of the Year
Mark Francisco, Abingdon
Honorary batting order
Leadoff: Eli McMurray, Gate City, Jr.
One of the fastest players in the Mountain 7 and a leadoff every game for the Blue Devils, McMurray batted .343 and had an on-base percentage of .432 with 15 stolen bases.
No. 2: Jett Humphreys, Abingdon, So.
The Mountain 7 District player of the year finished with a .456 batting average, three home runs and 36 hits.
No. 3: Ryan Horne, Twin Springs, Sr.
Leading the Titans in hitting, Horne batted .410 with a .523 on-base percentage and 16 stolen bases.
Cleanup: Jack Ferguson, Abingdon, Sr.
Ferguson, who played in three straight state tournaments, closed his career in style by hitting .410 with 12 doubles and 24 RBIs.
No. 5: Evan Hankins, John Battle, So.
Hankins led the Trojans with 39 RBIs and struck out only 13 times. His .470 batting average and 1.457 OPS were among the area’s more eye-popping numbers.
No. 6: Keith Chandler, Union, Fr.
One of the best up-and-comers in the area, Chandler led Union with a .458 average and had a .562 on-base percentage. The catcher threw out 24% of baserunners attempting to steal against him.
No. 7: Eli McCoy, Eastside, Sr.
McCoy was the Cumberland District player of the year after hitting .493 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 32 RBIs.
No. 8: Jaxsyn Collins, Eastside, Sr.
Collins finished his senior season with a 7-3 record, throwing 48 innings and striking out 69. He also batted .397 and had a .522 on-base percentage.
No. 9: Daunte Keys, J.I. Burton, Sr.
Keys was one of the Raiders’ top hitters, compiling a .440 average, a 1.184 OPS and 26 RBIs.
Alternates
No. 1: Ashton Bolling, Wise Central, Sr.
Bolling had a solid final go-round for the Warriors, hitting .412 with five home runs and 30 RBIs.
No. 2: Tanner Perry, Eastside, Jr.
Perry had an impressive .486 average with a .602 on-base percentage and 37 runs scored.
No. 3: Noa Godsey, J.I. Burton, Sr.
The senior closed his high school career by batting .400 with 19 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Pitchers
Ace: Porter Gobble, John Battle, So.
Gobble went 7-1 with a 2.32 ERA and had 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.
No. 2: Beckett Dotson, Abingdon, So.
Dotson tallied a 9-3 record with a 1.92 ERA and was unbeaten in district play. He also led Abingdon with 32 RBIs and batted .397.
No. 3: Robbie Wilson, Wise Central, Sr.
Wilson was solid for the Warriors, going 9-3 with a 1.76 ERA and striking out 78 in 71 1/3 innings.
No. 4: Noah Sills, John Battle, Jr.
A key asset for the Trojans, Sills went 6-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 36 strikeouts.
SOCCER
Girls Player of the Year Olivia Webb, Wise Central, Sr.
Helping Central to its first state championship game appearance, Webb finished with 34 goals and three assists. She closed her prolific Lady Warriors career with 91 goals.
Boys Player of the Year Pickett Johnson, Abingdon, Sr.
The high-scoring Falcons were led by Johnson, who racked up 34 goals and 16 assists.
Girls Coach of the Year Matt Mullins, Wise Central
Guiding the Lady Warriors to the Class 2 title game, where they fell to an undefeated Clarke County team, made Mullins an easy choice.
Boys Coach of the Year: Brian Butler, Abingdon
Abingdon was head and shoulders above the competition in the Mountain 7 before falling in the first round of Region 3D play.
TENNIS
Boys Player of the Year Briggs Crabtree, John Battle, Sr.
Though he didn’t advance to the state in singles, Crabtree and partner Chase Hamlin did take home the Class 2 doubles title. In the Region 2D singles semifinals, Crabtree fell to eventual state champion Jack Clem of Richlands.
Girls Player of the Year Lauren Wimmer, Abingdon, Sr.
It’s hard to beat a state singles and doubles title with partner Grayson Woodall, but the Milligan-bound Wimmer finished out her career in style. In the team competition, Abingdon was runner-up to Maggie Walker.
Coach of the Year: Jim Barker, Abingdon
The Lady Falcons couldn’t take the team prize, but Barker’s guidance to runner-up status is still impressive, especially with a singles and doubles winner on the same team.
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys Runner of the Year Jack Bundy, Abingdon, Sr.
Narrowly getting beat in the 1,600-meter run and winning the 800 at state were more than enough for Bundy — a Georgia commit — to garner honors. He was also a part of the school and Southwest Virginia record-breaking 4x800 relay that clocked 8:00.76 to win the Class 3 title.
Girls Runner of the Year Makaleigh Jessee, Abingdon, Sr.
Jessee finished her prolific Lady Falcons career with a state title in the 3,200 along with runner-up honors on the school-record 4x800 relay. She also helped lead the Lady Falcons to the Class 3 team title, their first since 1994. She’ll run for Tennessee Tech in the fall.
Boys Field Athlete of the Year Gabe Sneed, Union, Sr.
Sneed finished third in the Class 2 discus competition with a throw of 150-1. He was the winner in the discus for Region 2D and runner-up in shot put.
Girls Field Athlete of the Year Cassidy Hammonds, Lee High, Jr.
Had Hammonds not gotten injured, she probably would’ve had a much better state meet. She won the triple jump but was sixth in long jump after going into the event in the top two.
Coach of the Year: Brent Swiney, Abingdon
It’s hard to argue with six state team titles and two runner-up finishes in the past two years for Swiney’s boys and girls programs in track and cross country.
The girls’ outdoor team won for the first time in 29 years this season. The boys’ squad had the lead going into the 4x400 relay but finished runner-up.