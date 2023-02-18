Abingdon combined team photo

The Abingdon boys and girls indoor track and field teams swept the Region 3D team titles for the second consecutive year. Combined, Abingdon has won 11 of the last 12 team titles for cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.

 Contributed

SALEM — It was a déjà vu moment for the Abingdon indoor track and field teams in Saturday’s Region 3D championships at Roanoke College’s Kerr-Cregger Fieldhouse.

The Falcons swept both team titles for the second year in a row, albeit in different fashion. The girls dominated, racking up 183 points and leading throughout the meet. Christiansburg was runner-up with 106 points.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you