The Abingdon boys and girls indoor track and field teams swept the Region 3D team titles for the second consecutive year. Combined, Abingdon has won 11 of the last 12 team titles for cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.
SALEM — It was a déjà vu moment for the Abingdon indoor track and field teams in Saturday’s Region 3D championships at Roanoke College’s Kerr-Cregger Fieldhouse.
The Falcons swept both team titles for the second year in a row, albeit in different fashion. The girls dominated, racking up 183 points and leading throughout the meet. Christiansburg was runner-up with 106 points.
The Abingdon boys had to wait until the penultimate event — the 3,200-meter run — to secure the team title. They outdistanced runner-up William Byrd 97½-90½.
The Falcons have won 11 of the past 12 Region 3D team titles combined for boys and girls cross country, indoor and outdoor track. The only loss was on the girls' side at last season’s outdoor meet.
The top three finishers in each event and relay automatically qualified for the VHSL Class 3 indoor meet on Feb. 27-28 at Liberty.
LADY FALCONS ROLL
Abingdon's girls opened with two relay wins. The 4x800-meter team won in a time of 10:28.83 and the 4x200 squad broke the meet record by crossing in 1:51.20.
Jada Samuel, a John Battle transfer, won the 55 hurdles in a blistering 8.98 seconds and got second in high jump by clearing 5-0.
Senior star distance runner Makaleigh Jessee rolled to a meet record in the 1,600, crossing in 5:13.63. Jessee came back to win the 1,000 in 3:05.60.
Chloe Odum won the long jump with a meet- and school-record leap of 18-3 and finished second in the 300 (43.44). Odum also was second in the 55 dash (7.58) and Riley Cvetkovski was third (7.61).
Ella Seymore was runner-up in the shot put (33-0½) and Cvetkovski was third (30-9).
Josie Jackson won the 500 in a meet-record 1:18.66 and was third in the 300 (43.56). In the 3,200, Cecelia Johnson (12:08.01) finished first and Aleah Dorn (12:14.72) second.
The Lady Falcons capped the day by breaking a fourth meet record, winning the 4x400 relay in 4:20.06.
BOYS WAIT UNTIL THE END
Jack Bundy led the Falcons to a sweep of the first four places in the 1,600 by finishing in 4:28.47. Rives Boltwood (4:32.93), Gregory Poisson (4:34.03) and Bramley Childress (4:35.94) followed the senior standout.
The Falcons also won the 4x200 relay (1:37.18), and Bundy later won the 1,000 in a meet-record 2:34.50.
Lucas Honaker was third in the long jump with a leap of 20-1.
Boltwood, Poisson and Childress came back to place second, third and fourth in the 3,200 to help put Abingdon over the top going into the 4x400 relay.