Abingdon senior Makaleigh Jessee ran away with Thursday’s Randy Smith Classic individual title, running 18:14.2 en route to the win It is her second win of the season, matching the Fender’s Farm title two weeks ago.
BRISTOL, Va. — The grounds of the 3-mile cross country course at Sugar Hollow Park have seen numerous historic days over the last 50 years.
The 16th Randy Smith Classic on Thursday will go down as one of its biggest as more than 40 high schools from five states were represented and more than 1,000 runners competed. It is believed to be the largest meet ever staged at the park and in Southwest Virginia.
And all the accolades went to Abingdon — one of the region’s historically dominant programs.
Senior star Makaleigh Jessee took her second win of the season with a quick time of 18:14.2 and led the Lady Falcons to a meet record low score of 29 points.
On the boys side, junior Rives Boltwood led the charge for the Falcons with a winning time of 16:03.9. The defending Class 3 state champion Falcons took the team crown with 33 points.
JESSEE GOES WIRE-TO-WIRE
Jessee took the lead from the start and virtually ran the entire race by herself.
It was her second individual title at the meet, matching the one from the spring season of 2021. Her time on Thursday was a personal-best for the course, but it is still well off of the school’s all-time best mark on the course of 17:28.0 set in 1986 by Katrina Berkley.
“I wanted to go out pretty fast and I did, but the wind and a lot of spectators on the course today,” Jessee said. “The race went OK, but the conditions weren’t the best.”
Rounding out the team scoring for Abingdon were Josie Jackson (fourth, 19:20.4), Amanda Ferrante (fifth, 20:03.9), Cecelia Johnson (12th 20:25.1) and Aleah Dorn (15th, 21:05.5).
It was a good team effort for the Lady Falcons, who currently lead all of Class 3 as Jessee is the top individual.
“It’s great to have competition out here and especially being on a course that we know so well,” Jessee said. “It’s good to see where everyone is at this point in the season. We have some pretty big goals for the team this year.”
George Wythe — which finished fourth with 129 — has won the last three Class 1 state titles and will again be the favorite in November.
Jefferson Christian Academy’s Violet Wall finished runner-up in 18:47.1 while Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington was third in 19:13.7.
North Buncombe (North Carolina) finished as team runner-up with 50 points while Volunteer was third with 100.
The Lady Falcons got a solid performance out of Jacie Begley, who finished eighth in 20:16.0.
BOLTWOOD BREAKS EARLY
The junior Boltwood has led the Falcons all season in the absence of Jack Bundy and finally got the opportunity to shine on Thursday with the win.
“I would’ve loved to have gone sub-16, but it is what it is,” Boltwood said. “I’m very happy to finally win on this course, though. I’ve run on this thing what seems like 15 times, and the best I had ever done was second or third. A win feels pretty great.”
The Falcons were also able to put the entire team together for the first time this season. Bundy returned from a stress fracture in his foot while Todd Pillion II returned from a rib injury.
“It feels great to have our top seven back together for the first time this season,” Boltwood said. “It’s crazy that it’s this late in the season.”
The scoring for Abingdon was rounded out by Gregory Poisson (third, 16:22.2), Bramley Childress (fifth, 16:31.4), Bundy (ninth, 17:08.1) and Pillion (17th, 17:29.1).
The team competition was deep as defending Class 2 state champion Union was runner-up with 138 and Class 1 state favorite Lebanon was third with 153.
“There are some really good runners here and this was by no means an easy race,” Boltwood said. “I managed to pull out the win, though.”
Derek Mitchell led the way for the Pioneers with a runner-up finish in 16:14.5 while Dorian Almer led the Bears with a 10th-place showing (17:16.9).