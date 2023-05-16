BRISTOL, Tenn. — Barely dropping a set in Tuesday’s Mountain 7 District doubles tennis tournament, Abingdon senior Lauren Wimmer and sophomore Grayson Woodall cruised to the girls' title inside the Bristol Sportsplex.
“We’ve been playing well together and we’ve been playing together for a long time,” Wimmer said. “We’re feeling pretty good right now. As far as our styles go, (Woodall) is more of an aggressive baseline player and I’m more of a counter-puncher mindset. “We work pretty well together.”
The Class 3 Lady Falcons duo raced through the regular season untouched in the district and continued that run Tuesday.
After beating Gate City’s Addy Bays and Madeline Greear 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals, they put away Wise Central’s Emilee Mullins and Jaida Meade 6-1, 6-2 in the title match.
It was the third district doubles title for the Milligan-bound Wimmer.
“Both of us have our strengths and what we’re good at,” she said. “We also talk a lot about strategy and that helps us a lot. This is the third time I’ve won the doubles title, so it feels good to go through it unbeaten.”
The consolation match for a berth in next week’s regional was a good one. Ridgeview’s Jacey Dingus and Leah Sutherland mounted a massive rally to defeat Gate City's Bays and Greear, winning in a 10-point super tiebreaker after two sets.
In the race to 10 points, Dingus and Sutherland fell down 9-4 and had zero room for error. But they rolled off the final seven points and won 11-9.
“We had lost to Central earlier in the day and my partner was feeling a little down about her net play,” Dingus said. “We lost the first set, but I told (Sutherland) to not give up. I’ve played several tiebreakers with the Gate City girl this season.
“I had my doubts in the third set, but we kept digging. We haven’t been this far in a while, so it’s monumental and I’m excited.”
BOYS DOUBLES
The Abingdon team of junior Nicholas McReynolds and freshman Luke Gibson also had to go to a tiebreaker to determine the second set of a thrilling championship match win over John Battle’s Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin.
The Falcons came out on top 6-2, 7-6, taking the seven-point tiebreaker 8-6.
“In the first set, we started off a little slow, but we rolled late,” McReynolds said. “In the second set, (Battle) played phenomenal and we started to go blow for blow with serves. When we had a changeover, we regrouped and held to get to the tiebreaker.
"Luke is doing an excellent job as a freshman. He came in a little nervous, but he’s adjusted pretty well.”
In the consolation match, Ridgeview’s Aiden Branham and Clayton Compton defeated Central’s Chance Boggs and Tyler Kiser to clinch the final berth in the region tournament.