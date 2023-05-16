BRISTOL, Tenn. — Barely dropping a set in Tuesday’s Mountain 7 District doubles tennis tournament, Abingdon senior Lauren Wimmer and sophomore Grayson Woodall cruised to the girls' title inside the Bristol Sportsplex.

“We’ve been playing well together and we’ve been playing together for a long time,” Wimmer said. “We’re feeling pretty good right now. As far as our styles go, (Woodall) is more of an aggressive baseline player and I’m more of a counter-puncher mindset. “We work pretty well together.”

