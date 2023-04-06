GLADE SPRING, Va. — Thursday’s 28th Judy Thomas Invitational at Patrick Henry produced some of the best performances of the early track season in Southwest Virginia.
Abingdon was able to sweep both team team titles as the boys out-distanced host Patrick Henry 118-5-97. The girls won in dominating fashion with 110.5 points, over 40 points ahead of runner-up Floyd County (66).
Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds and Floyd County’s Jaxon brewer were named as the meet’s most outstanding performers.
Hammonds won the 300-meter hurdles (48.00), 100 dash (13.12) and long jump (17-2.5) while also nabbing fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.21) and fifth in the triple jump (33-8.25).
One of the meet highlights on the girls side was Tazewell’s Landri Lallande breaking the long-standing meet record held by Zachlynn Blackburn with a heave of 133-3, which was also a school record. Lallande also doubled back to win the shot put at 35-2.
The Lady Falcons got winning performances out of Jada Samuel in the 100 hurdles (15.74) and high jump (4-10), Josie Jackson in the 800 (2:20.71), Elaina Bakker in the 3,200 (12:18.39).
The boys got golden showing from Jack Bundy in the 800 (1:57.93) and Gregory Poisson in the 1,600 (4:31.13).
Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick broke 10 minutes in the 3,200 for the first time and broke a 32-year old Buchanan County record in the process, previously held by Council’s Bill Jackson at 10:05.
Other notable winners included Patrick Henry’s Grant Buchanan taking the 100 (11.12) and 200 (22.65) titles. Ben Belcher also contributed to the Rebels’ cause with wins in the 110- (15.82) and 300 hurdles (43.15).
PH’s Tyler Barrett also continued his standout season in the throwing events, defending home turf with wins in the shot put (52-11.5) and discus (155-8).