Zachlynn and Landri

Landri Lallande (right) stands with former Judy Thomas and Tazewell school record holder in the discus Zachlynn Blackburn Lallande. 

 Contributed

GLADE SPRING, Va. — Thursday’s 28th Judy Thomas Invitational at Patrick Henry produced some of the best performances of the early track season in Southwest Virginia.

Abingdon was able to sweep both team team titles as the boys out-distanced host Patrick Henry 118-5-97. The girls won in dominating fashion with 110.5 points, over 40 points ahead of runner-up Floyd County (66).

