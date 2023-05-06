Abingdon's Makaleigh Jessee became the third girl ever from Southwest Virginia to ever break five minutes for the 1,600-meter run on Saturday, running 4:58.07 at the 59th Dogwood Track Classic in Charlottesville.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Welcome to the club, Makaleigh Jessee.
The Abingdon senior and Tennessee Tech signee — already a 15-time all-state honoree as an individual and state champion in cross country and the indoor 3,200-meter run — added another accolade to her long list of accomplishments on Saturday at the 59th Dogwood Track Classic at historic Lannigan Field on the Virginia campus.
Jessee clocked a school-record 4:58.07 in the 1,600, becoming just the third female runner from Southwest Virginia ever to break the elusive barrier. Her time is second best in Southwest Virginia history, behind only Virginia High star Kelsey Harrington’s 4:57.78.
Maria Large is the only other female harrier to do it.
Jessee is also the fifth female runner from Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia to break five minutes in the last six years.
“It feels really good to get that weight off of my shoulders,” Jessee said in a phone interview. “I’ve been trying to get it for a while and it was really good to come up to this really prestigious meet and be able to run against some really talented girls.
“Coming up on the last lap, I pretty much knew I was going to break it, I just knew I had to be able to break it. In the last 100, I knew I was going to break it and I was really excited.”
She also joined Large and Harrington in an exclusive distance club of Southwest Virginia girls to break five minutes in the 1,600, 11 minutes in the 3,200, and 18 minutes for a cross country 5K.
“Just seeing what (Harrington and Large) have done with running later on makes me feel great about it,” Jessee said. “I wish I could’ve been in the faster heat because I felt like I could’ve gone faster because I won my race.”
Jessee came back later to finish third in the 3,200 in a school-record 10:47.40, good enough for third all time in Southwest Virginia. Leah Stephens from Maryland’s Our Lady of Good Counsel clocked 9:58.79 to win the event, which ranks eighth nationally.
“I was really scared (during the 3,200) because we went out way too fast,” Jessee said. “I felt like I needed a day like this and not just mentally. I wouldn’t have gotten an opportunity like this had we gone anywhere else.”
Some other notable high finishers for the Falcons included junior Rives Boltwood, who was seventh in the 1,600 (4:17.30) and 17th in the 3,200 (9:19.66). Both were personal bests.
Senior Bramley Childress also had a personal best of 4:28.07 in the 1,600. Sophomore Gregory Poisson clocked 9:25.75 in the 3,200 for another PR.
Josie Jackson broke her own school record in the 800 by running 2:19.49, good for 16th overall. Amanda Ferrante was 22nd in a 2:21.00 PR.
In the 300 hurdles, Taylor Odum had a personal best of 50.06 and placed 42nd. Todd Pillion II was 46th in the 800, clocking a 2:01.46.
Chloe Odum — still on the mend from an injury at the indoor state meet — had a solid day in long jump with a best of 17-2½, which was good enough for ninth.