Abingdon's Makaleigh Jessee became the third girl ever from Southwest Virginia to ever break five minutes for the 1,600-meter run on Saturday, running 4:58.07 at the 59th Dogwood Track Classic in Charlottesville. 

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Welcome to the club, Makaleigh Jessee.

The Abingdon senior and Tennessee Tech signee — already a 15-time all-state honoree as an individual and state champion in cross country and the indoor 3,200-meter run — added another accolade to her long list of accomplishments on Saturday at the 59th Dogwood Track Classic at historic Lannigan Field on the Virginia campus.

