MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — After making the long journey to James River for the annual Kellie Wells Track and Field Classic, VHSL Class 3 power Abingdon came back with some sterling results Saturday.
The Lady Falcons finished in sixth with 34 points. The boys tied for sixth with Hanover, racking up 32 points.
The boys from Class 6 power Oscar Smith won the title with 86 points. James River's girls defended their home turf, racking up 74½ for the team title.
In the distance events, Abingdon's Jack Bundy had a milestone day in which he broke two meet records. The unsigned senior won the 3,200-meter run in 9:16.38, his six-second victory topping the meet record from 2016. He won the 1,600 in 4:18.87, beating another meet record from 2016.
Tennessee Tech signee Makaleigh Jessee finished second in the 3,200 (10:56.86), beaten out by Hanover’s Alli Cryster by three-tenths of a second. The first four finishers were all under the previous meet record.
Jessee came back to win the 1,600 in 5:04.82, just off her school record set last year.
Rives Boltwood took third in 9:22.66, out-leaned at the finish line by Hermitage’s Quinn Green for runner-up honors. Boltwood finished fourth in the 1,600 (4:27.99) and Falcons teammate Bramley Childress was eighth (4:31.88).
Childress also took 10th in the 800 (2:04.60).
For the girls, senior Jada Samuel finished fifth in the 100 hurdles in 15.28, eclipsing the school record held by Kristen Weddle (15.66, 2013). Samuel finished eighth (48.09) in the 300 hurdles, barely missing the school record of 48.04 (Hope Reynolds, 1986).
Samuel also tied for ninth in the high jump with a clearance of 4-10 and placed 14th in the long jump (15-7½).
In the 3,200, Amanda Ferrante (fifth, 11:31.33) and Elaina Bakker (seventh, 11:44.67) posted personal bests.
Josie Jackson finished seventh in the 400 (1:00.04) and sixth in the 800 (2:23.90).