ABINGDON — Getting the bad taste out of one’s mouth can be a long and drawn-out process.
The lingering feeling of last season is one that the Abingdon football team is hoping will leave in a quick and orderly manner.
“We graduated a big group of seniors from the region championship team in 2021 and it really was a transition year,” sixth-year Falcons coach Garrett Amburgey said. “Last year, at times, we played seven sophomores and a freshman. We were young, but our standard is to compete for district and region championships.
“Last year was a very average football team and our guys are hungry to take a step forward.”
The Falcons finished 5-6 last season and were knocked out of the VHSL Class 3 playoffs by Christiansburg in a rematch of what was a close regular-season contest. In the playoffs, the Blue Demons trounced Abingdon 35-7.
A NEW SEASON
This season, the Falcons return eight starters on offense and six on defense. Included in those returners is junior quarterback Lucas Honaker. He’s a dynamic, dual-threat signal-caller who’s also developing into a leader.
“Luke is tough and he’s physical,” Amburgey said. “He’s really grown as a leader and I’m anxious to see the growth from sophomore to junior. He’s a team-first guy and we’re fortunate to have him.”
The Falcons have only eight seniors this year, but a couple of the key ones are along the offensive line in the form of Sage Blevins and Noah Gilliam.
“Noah is going to be the center and Gage Crabtree is a returner at right tackle,” Amburgey said. “We had a lot of guys that got time last year, but we had three seniors last year that played regularly there for me.”
The skill positions are where Abingdon has been strong for more than a decade now. Junior Alex Hawkins returns at running back and senior Lucas Brooks switches to wide receiver.
A couple of others to keep an eye on are junior running back Owen Barr — an outstanding triple jumper in track — and sophomore tight end Aidan Woods, who stands a towering 6-foot-6 and is getting Division I looks.
“Aidan is getting some looks purely for his size and how good his hands are,” Amburgey said.
On the flip side, the Falcons have a solid linebacker corps, led by Hawkins, Honaker and senior Brayden Self.
“As far as Brayden, he’s a tremendous guy to have leading the program,” Amburgey said. “He’s always wanting to come in and get better every day in the weight room.”
Senior kicker Toby Reid looks to cap off a tremendous career. He’s just the latest in a line of kickers who have excelled for the Falcons over the past 15 years, adding his name alongside guys such as Mitchell Ludwig and Skyler Simcox.
“Honaker had a great year punting for us last year,” Amburgey said. “Reid set the school record a couple of years ago as a sophomore for extra points made, so he’s a dependable kicker.”
AMBURGEY WANTS HUNGRY
Should the Falcons win at least eight games this season, Amburgey — who enters the season with a 37-17 record — will tie Larry Smith for the school’s all-time wins lead since 1959. If the old William King history is included, Ken Matthews holds the record of 49, having started his nine-year tenure before consolidation.
“The biggest thing for me in trying to turn it around is seeing how hungry we are from last year,” Amburgey said. “During our offseason in the weight room, the energy that they had was really positive.
“I want to see a hungry team that’s ready to take a step forward.”