ABINGDON — Getting the bad taste out of one’s mouth can be a long and drawn-out process.

The lingering feeling of last season is one that the Abingdon football team is hoping will leave in a quick and orderly manner.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you