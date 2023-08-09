Last fall was a banner year for cross country in Southwest Virginia after three boys teams swept the smaller state classifications — Lebanon in Class 1, Wise Central in Class 2 and Abingdon in Class 3 — while Abingdon’s girls also won a state title.
With defending Class 1 champion Lebanon moving up to Class 2, it should be an interesting fall and it may feature some teams that could surprise some folks.
The following is a look at some of the best individual returners and teams in what could be one of the strongest senior classes for the area in over a decade.
SWVA BOYS INDIVIDUALS
Rives Boltwood, Abingdon, Sr.: Boltwood is unquestionably the top returner this year in Southwest Virginia, touting personal bests last spring on the track of 4:17 in the 1,600-meter run and 9:18 in the 3,200. If all goes well, Boltwood could be looking at a top three placing at the state, though he will have to contend with Monticello’s Bazil Mathes up front.
Gregory Poisson, Abingdon, Jr.: Poisson is a strong second runner behind Boltwood and should make some great strides in what has already been a solid start to his career.
Derek Mitchell, Lebanon, Sr.: Mitchell is last season’s Class 1 individual champion and he could’ve won the Class 2 title, too. It’ll be an interesting transition for him and the Pioneers this season as they try to become a rarity of a team trying to win state titles in consecutive years in two different classifications.
SWVA GIRLS INDIVIDUALS
Josie Jackson, Abingdon, Jr.: Jackson’s summer has been strong according to her coaches and with teammate Amanda Ferrante providing a great 1-2 punch, the Abingdon girls should be looking at another podium finish this season. It will be tough to upend incoming Western Albemarle that has a team that was strong in Class 4.
Abigail Rhudy, Tazewell, Jr.: There’s not much more that Rhudy could do on the cross country course other than win a state title. She’s been runner-up in the Class 2 race the last two years — once to Glenvar super star Carly Wilkes and last year to Alleghany freshman Kiera Lowman, who is now in Class 3.
Shelby Stanley, Eastside, So.: The program’s first all-state cross country runner improved steadily throughout the season and should be due for a strong sophomore campaign. She should easily win the Cumberland title again and contend for the Region 1D title.
SWVA BOYS TOP TEAMS
Abingdon (Class 3): The Falcons have a strong first three or four runners, but are going to need some help on the back end if they want to win a third straight state title.
Lebanon (Class 2): The Pioneers have what it takes to be one of the area’s best teams and contend for another state title.
Lee High (Class 2): The Generals may not be the first team that comes to mind when the word “cross country” is thrown around, but head coach Sheena Carroll has turned the program around in a short amount of time. At the state outdoor meet in the spring, Lee High’s 4x800 relay team ran 8:46.06 and the team didn’t have anyone above a junior.
SWVA GIRLS TOP TEAMS
Abingdon (Class 3): With the best 1-2 punch in the area of Ferrante and Jackson, the Lady Falcons might surprise some folks at the state meet should everyone else come along as scheduled. Watch for Elaina Bakker to make a big impact, too.
Wise Central (Class 2): The Lady Warriors are young and have a lot of potential to make some noise in Region 2D.
Virginia High (Class 2): The Lady Bearcats have won two of the last three Region 2D team titles and should be right in the thick of the race to come out on top this season.
VIRGINIA RACES TO WATCH
Through the Pines Invitational (Lebanon): It has yet to be determined, but Lebanon could be a possible destination for the Region 2D meet. The course can be a bit windy in places, but it is a fast course that has produced good races over the years.
Knights Crossing Invitational (Salem): A preview for the state course for the teams that go, the Green Hill Park course is a pancake-flat course that usually provides some solid early season times.
Randy Smith Classic (Bristol): This race proved to be the biggest in Southwest Virginia last season and it will unfortunately be the first one without its namesake in attendance as Smith passed away earlier this year. The Sugar Hollow Park 3-mile course is legendary and thousands of runners from all over have flocked to the rolling hills for over 50 years.