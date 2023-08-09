Last fall was a banner year for cross country in Southwest Virginia after three boys teams swept the smaller state classifications — Lebanon in Class 1, Wise Central in Class 2 and Abingdon in Class 3 — while Abingdon’s girls also won a state title.

With defending Class 1 champion Lebanon moving up to Class 2, it should be an interesting fall and it may feature some teams that could surprise some folks.

