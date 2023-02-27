Abingdon’s (from left) Amanda Ferrante, Aleah Dorn, Josie Jackson and Makaleigh Jessee teamed up to finish second in the 4x800-meter relay at Monday’s VHSL Class 3 indoor track and field championships, clocking a school record 9:47.70.
Abingdon senior Chloe Odum won the long jump title on Monday at the VHSL Class 3 indoor track and field championships at Liberty. Her winning leap was a distance of 17-5.
Abingdon’s (from left) Rives Boltwood, Bramley Childress, Jack Bundy and Todd Pillion II teamed up to finish second at the VHSL Class 3 indoor track & field championships on Monday, running 8:14.42.
LYNCHBURG — Abingdon’s indoor track and field team began defense of its VHSL Class 3 title in grand fashion on Monday at Liberty’s Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex.
After the first day of competition, the Lady Falcons led the team competition with 20½ points, 10 ahead of second-place Heritage-Lynchburg and Christiansburg. Abingdon's boys were in fourth with 12 points, seven behind leader Tabb.
Abingdon senior Chloe Odum won the long jump with a leap of 17-5½, beating out second by an inch.
Josie Jackson, Amanda Ferrante, Aleah Dorn and Makaleigh Jessee took home runner-up honors in the 4x800 girls relay by posting a school-record 9:47.70.
Jada Samuel contributed key points in the high jump, finishing in a six-way tie for fourth with a clearance of 4-10. Samuel also qualified for Tuesday's 55 hurdles final, clocking 8.78 seconds. She will be the third seed.
The 4x800-meter boys relay started the day with a runner-up finish. The quartet of Todd Pillion II, Rives Boltwood, Bramley Childress and Jack Bundy clocked a 8:14.42.
Noah Gilliam picked up unexpected points in the shot put with his sixth-place heave of 46-2½ and Owen Barr scored in the triple jump, finishing eighth (41-3½).