LYNCHBURG — Abingdon’s indoor track and field team began defense of its VHSL Class 3 title in grand fashion on Monday at Liberty’s Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex.

After the first day of competition, the Lady Falcons led the team competition with 20½ points, 10 ahead of second-place Heritage-Lynchburg and Christiansburg. Abingdon's boys were in fourth with 12 points, seven behind leader Tabb.

