LYNCHBURG — The Abingdon boys and girls indoor track and field teams closed the VHSL Class 3 championships at Liberty’s Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex on Tuesday by garnering top-five finishes.
The Lady Falcons were the state runners-up with 56½ points, just three behind champion Heritage of Lynchburg. It’s the highest finish in program history.
The boys, the defending state champs, placed fourth with 43 points, three behind runner-up Tabb. Heritage’s boys also won, compiling 60 points.
“Today was not what we had hoped for on either side, but we had many individual successes,” Abingdon coach Brent Swiney said. “I am extremely proud of the season we had and I feel confident in saying that we are very motivated for the outdoor season.”
The top eight in each event earned all-state honors.
Josie Jackson and Makaleigh Jessee highlighted the Lady Falcons’ banner day.
Jackson won the 500-meter dash in 1:17.82 and Jessee, a Tennessee Tech commit, took the 3,200 in 11:09.86 — finishing with a 29-second margin of victory and adding her first state track title to her individual cross country crown from the fall.
Jessee also placed second in the 1,600, clocking a 5:03.34. Skyline’s Ava Bordner passed her on the final lap for the win.
Jada Samuel nabbed seventh in the 55 hurdles in 9.09 seconds, her second all-state honor of the meet. She tied for fourth in the high jump on Monday.
The 4x200 relay of Lenzie Blackmon, Riley Cvetkovski, Taylor and Chloe Odum finished seventh (1:50.05), Ella Seymore placed seventh in the shot put (33-9½) and Cecelia Johnson was seventh in the 3,200 (11:57.29).
The Abingdon boys’ best showing came in the 1,600. Jack Bundy was runner-up (4:16.14) after being beaten out by Monticello’s Bazil Mathes (4:15.68) on the final lap. Rives Boltwood was sixth (4:24.04) and Bramley Childress was eighth (4:31.61).
Bundy followed up his runner-up finish in the 1,600 with another silver in the 3,200 (9:35.21). Gregory Poisson was fourth in 9:43.55 and Boltwood nabbed fifth in 9:47.10.
Todd Pillion II finished seventh in the 1K with a time of 2:38.13.
NOTABLE EVENT
Staunton’s Maaliah Cabell won the long jump in a meet-record leap of 23 feet, eclipsing by three-quarters of an inch the 2015 mark held by William Byrd’s Marcellus Fletcher.