LYNCHBURG — The Abingdon boys and girls indoor track and field teams closed the VHSL Class 3 championships at Liberty’s Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex on Tuesday by garnering top-five finishes.

The Lady Falcons were the state runners-up with 56½ points, just three behind champion Heritage of Lynchburg. It’s the highest finish in program history.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you