BIG STONE GAP — The streak is over.

Led by senior Evan Ramsey’s 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocked shots, Abingdon jumped to a 20-4 first-quarter lead and battled with a determined Union squad the rest of the way to record a 68-47 Mountain 7 District boys basketball victory Tuesday night.

