Led by senior Evan Ramsey’s 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocked shots, Abingdon jumped to a 20-4 first-quarter lead and battled with a determined Union squad the rest of the way to record a 68-47 Mountain 7 District boys basketball victory Tuesday night.
Abingdon dealt Union its first loss to a Mountain 7 opponent in the Bears’ past 25 district games. That streak was a credit to Bears coach Zack Moore, his Abingdon counterpart said.
“He’s a great coach and they’ve done a great job with the talent they’ve had,” Chris Hutton said. “And they’ll be back there one day, too. He’s got a young bunch of freshmen and sophomores.
“I think it’s going to be fun over the next few years of everybody competing against each other.”
QUICK START
The Falcons (9-4, 3-1) outscored the Bears (5-6, 3-1) by a mere five points, 48-43, over the final three quarters, but the first-quarter blowout was too much for Union to overcome.
“Coming up here is always going to be a battle,” Hutton said. “We didn’t quit and they didn’t either. I told them after the game that they have a scrappy bunch. I thought we got ahead early and we just sort of settled in. We’ve got to keep attacking and keep attacking. But overall I thought it was a good road win and we’ll take it when we can get it.
“Playing here hasn’t been too friendly to us over the last year or two,” he added, “so we were excited.”
Dayton Osborne added 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Abingdon. Luke Honaker scored 11 and Reese Ketron recorded seven points and three blocked shots.
Union got 10 points and eight rebounds from Reyshawn Anderson, and Braydon Wharton also scored 10.
LADY BEARS TAKE BIG WIN
In the girls’ game, Abby Slagle scored a game-high 23 points, Gracy McKinney added 11 and the Lady Bears (8-4, 3-1) rolled to a 58-38 win.
Abingdon (3-9, 1-3) got 12 points from Lauren Baker and 10 from Cadence Waters.
UP NEXT
Both schools return to Mountain 7 action Friday. Union is scheduled to travel to Ridgeview and Abingdon is to host John Battle.