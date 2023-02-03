“It was pure willpower. We all played when we were hurt at times because we really didn’t have a choice.”
Those are the words of 93-year-old Jack Pierce, who is one of the last surviving members of the 1946 Kingsport Douglass football team that was crowned state champions.
Douglass was the African-American school in the Model City until the school system integrated in the mid-1960s.
Pierce played on the offensive and defensive lines for coach Charles Kizer. The team posted a record of 5-0-1 and won the school’s first gridiron state title. The Tigers only had 20 players on the team, but they were a stingy bunch that never folded despite low numbers.
“One of the biggest things going for us was conditioning,” Pierce said. “We had to get in great shape because we had to play both ways. There were not very many of us.”
DIFFERENT WORLD
Before the days of the Civil Rights Movement in the early 1960s, Kingsport was much like the rest of the South — segregated.
“As a Black community, growing up during and after World War II was a little bit better because we could make a little bit better money because they needed people to work in the factories,” he said. “We grew up in horrible conditions. Everything we had was second-hand. In our wood shop at Douglass, all the lumber that D-B didn’t use is what we used.”
Pierce grew up in what is referred to as “old Kingsport” — near where the historic Netherland Inn is today. Even though the community was not in the best financial situation, people got along.
“Where I was raised in old Kingsport, it was integrated, but we were all poor,” Pierce said. “I went from an integrated community to a segregated community in the new Kingsport. There were about two Black families in old Kingsport and we worshiped, ate and swam with white people like there was nothing wrong. Nobody thought they were better than anyone because none of us had any money.”
The walk to and from the old Douglass School, located on the corner of Sevier and Center streets, was a long and arduous one for Pierce, who practically lived on the opposite end of town.
“By the time we got done with football games, it’d take me until after 11 o’clock to get home, ” he said. “I’d walk back through downtown and back to where I lived. I’d walk the railroad tracks all the way back home after I got through town.”
The conditions for practice were not always the most ideal either.
“We used to practice in front of the old building, and when the janitor would clean out the furnace, he’d throw the cinders out onto the practice field,” he said. “Lots of times when we’d finish with practice, we were bloody because the cinders ate us up.”
A ROUGH AND TOUGH ROAD
In one of the season’s first games, the Tigers traveled to take on Chattanooga Howard.
“Howard was about as big as D-B in terms of numbers and size,” he said. “They laughed at us before the game. We had borrowed an old bus, and I can remember one of them saying if they had known the circus was coming to town then they would’ve stayed out of school.”
In a shocking upset, the Tigers pulled out a 7-6 win over Howard on a Wallace Blye pass to Henry Patterson with under two minutes to play. Patterson also made the all-important extra point that proved to be the winning margin.
After shellacking Rockwood, the Tigers played host to powerful Austin High of Knoxville.
The Panthers were the three-time defending state champions and were already 2-0 on the season.
“When we played Austin, that was one of the toughest teams we played all year,” Pierce said. “I remember that Bobby Joe (Johnson) caught the pass, but he might have pushed his defender a little bit to get free. Thankfully, it wasn’t called.”
Early in the game, Austin took a gamble on fourth down and chose to run the ball. The stingy Tigers defense snuffed out the play and took over on downs near midfield.
Douglass hit paydirt not long after as Robert Taylor completed a 20-yard pass to Johnson for the game’s only score.
Douglass stopped Austin on fourth down on two other occasions and ended up capturing its third straight win to start the season.
One of the final games of the season was against bitter rival Johnson City Langston. Douglass had defeated Langston six straight times going into the Nov. 1 matchup at Roosevelt Stadium.
“Langston always played us tough, and it was like it is now with D-B and Science Hill,” he said. “There was one time we played that Langston removed the screwed-on cleats from their shoes and just left the bolts in the soles. That really ate us up when they’d step on us.”
Douglass came out on top 6-0 as Patterson threw a touchdown pass to Nathaniel Smith in the second quarter.
Though many did not go on to play college football, Douglass standout Robert Graves — a towering 6-foot-3, 235-pound running back — would go on to play at Morris Brown College in Atlanta.
SUCCESS CARRIES OVER
The calendar year of 1946 started off with a bang for Douglass as the boys basketball team claimed the state championship.
The Tigers went 27-6 and won a thrilling title game over Woodstock of Shelby County 32-26 in Nashville behind the brilliant scoring of Vernell Allen, who averaged 12.7 points per game.
“We really didn’t have a gym at the old Douglass school,” Pierce said. “Our gym was in the chapel, and you had to shoot the ball really low and straight so as to not hit the ceiling.
“We always had good basketball teams when I was in school. (Vernell) Allen was a really good player.”
With the win, Douglass qualified for the national tournament, which was also in Nashville. With teams from 48 states, the Tigers had their work cut out for them.
Douglass lost the opening round game to St. Louis Sumner High 41-17, but it remains one of the school’s proudest moments.
Ironically, the year before in 1945, Dobyns-Bennett won the TSSAA basketball state title and then won the state football title the following fall.
The mid-1940s is often referred to as a “golden age” for D-B athletics, but Douglass proved it wasn’t just the white schools that could have success.
FAST FRIENDS
Despite living in what amounted to different worlds, guys like Pierce and D-B great Hal Miller became fast friends.
“D-B always had a pretty good team and we always got along pretty well with their players,” Pierce said. “Hal Miller was one of my best friends. Some of the guys that I know like Hal and the (JW and DW) Salley boys, I really don’t think they had any prejudice in them.
“I saw Hal a lot when he got sick. He was one of the nicest guys you’d ever want to meet.”
Pierce and some of his friends watched the Tribe play on Fridays but had to sit in a different section of the often-sold-out J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
“We would’ve liked to play them, but that would’ve never been allowed,” Pierce said. “I think it would’ve been a pretty good game, but they had a lot more players than we did.”
Some two decades after Pierce graduated from Douglass, integration came to pass. But he always believed the Model City was a little bit ahead of the times.
“When it finally did happen, it was all new and we did have to make some adjustments because we thought it would never happen,” he said. “Kingsport was always pretty fair compared to some other places. There were some fights and things of that nature, but it wasn’t that bad.”