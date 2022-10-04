ERWIN — Top-seeded Tennessee High had its hands full Tuesday in the opening match of the District 1-AA volleyball tournament at Unicoi County.
The Lady Vikings struggled early before recovering for a 25-27, 25-19, 25-5, 25-18 victory over Elizabethton.
Sophie Meade and Madison Blair had double-doubles for Tennessee High, Meade with 15 kills and 10 digs and Blair with 12 kills and 12 digs. Marley Johns slammed 12 kills and had six blocks. Bree Adams dished out 43 assists and Sydnee Pendland led the defense with 21 digs.
Krisalyn Elliott had 12 kills and Gracie Kirsch doubled up with 10 kills and 18 digs to lead the Lady Cyclones. Jayci Bowers totaled 25 assists and 18 digs and Bailee VanHuss added 12 digs.
LADY PATRIOTS HOLD ON
In the night’s second match, Volunteer rallied from two sets down to force a tie with Sullivan East, but the Lady Patriots pulled out a 25-21, 27-25, 19-25, 17-25, 15-9 decision.
Jaycee Cassidy tallied 18 kills and nine digs, and Veda Barton posted 11 kills and 20 digs for the Lady Falcons. Alisha Lindsey contributed nine kills and 11 digs.
Sydney Cloud had 29 assists and four aces. Lily Christian also handed out 13 assists.
MILESTONE MOMENT
Mary Johnson passed Peggy Dempsey as the all-time winningest coach in Tennessee High history with her 387th win when the Lady Vikings swept Sullivan East in the night’s final match. The Lady Vikings advanced to Thursday’s title match.
Marley Johns had 10 kills, Madison Blair added nine and Sophie Meade had eight. Sydnee Pendland finished with 10 digs and Bree Adams had 25 assists in the win.
UP NEXT
Elizabethton and Volunteer play Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., and the winner meets Sullivan East for a match scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The winner of the second match advances to face Tennessee High on Thursday for the district tournament title. Both finalists earn regional berths.