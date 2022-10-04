ERWIN — Top-seeded Tennessee High had its hands full Tuesday in the opening match of the District 1-AA volleyball tournament at Unicoi County.

The Lady Vikings struggled early before recovering for a 25-27, 25-19, 25-5, 25-18 victory over Elizabethton.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos