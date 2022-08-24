BLOUNTVILLE — Rylee Haynie totaled 10 kills to help West Ridge earn a volleyball sweep over Abingdon on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wolves won 25-8, 25-18, 25-6 with a standout effort from Kari Wilson as she racked up 21 digs. Faith Wilson was also in the mix with 16 assists.
Science Hill 3, David Crockett 1
JONESBOROUGH — Autumn Holmes cut loose for 24 kills and added 18 digs to pace the Lady Hilltoppers.
It was a 25-20, 22-25, 26-15, 25-22 victory for the Lady Hilltoppers. Meaghan Kanady had 20 assists and 10 digs while Ella Neal totaled 18 assists.
For Crockett, Sophia Gouge had 14 kills and Brooklyn Dulaney added 13 assists while Katie Oaks totaled 16 digs.
Sullivan East 3, Elizabethton 1
BLOUNTVILLE — The Lady Patriots prevailed behind a well-rounded performance by Carly Bradford, who totaled 16 digs, 11 kills and six aces.
East’s Jenna Hare had 16 digs and 11 kills of her own in a 25-7, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21 decision. Also authoring a double-double was Kyndl Hodge with 39 assists and 10 digs. Meghan Johnson contributed 13 digs.
Jayci Bowers racked up 22 assists and 16 digs to pace ’Betsy. Zyliegh Bates had 14 digs and Bailee VanHuss 11 digs.
Tennessee High 3, Johnson County 0
MOUNTAIN CITY — Sydnee Pendland accumulated 18 digs for Tennessee High, which got a combined 27 assists from Bree Adams (16) and Ashton Blair (11).
The set results were 25-9, 25-9 and 25-10.
Lee High 3, Twin Springs 0
NICKELSVILLE — Blair Calton dished out 22 assists while Chloe Calton racked up 15 kills, helping send Lee High to a volleyball victory over Twin Springs.
Sybella Yeary turned in a strong defensive showing at libero.
“We played great as a team and finally finished,” said Lady Generals coach Ashley Bruner, whose team triumphed 25-14, 25-22 and 25-14.
Ryleigh Gillenwater coupled eight kills with eight assists for the Lady Titans. Teammate Mary Pascual registered 13 digs.
Ridgeview 3, Grundy 1
GRUNDY — With Leah Sutherland crafting a 19-kill, 10-dig performance and Makinley Owens pairing 39 assists with 11 digs, Ridgeview derailed Grundy 25-19, 26-24, 17-25 and 25-16.
Caiti Hill piled up 42 digs with Braelynn Strouth amassing 24.
John Battle 3, Virginia High 1
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Trojans got a triple-double of 14 kills, 11 assists and 10 digs from Mackenzie Smith to lead Battle to a non-district win over rival Virginia High.
Allison Smith had a big night on defense for Battle as well, notching 20 digs. Bella Shutters also finished with 10.
Jacqueline Hill finished with 14 assists.
For the Lady Bearcats, Charli Carpenter had a solid night with 23 assists while Aidan James pitched in with 24 digs.
Honaker 3, Castlewood 1
HONAKER — Anna Summers registered 10 kills and Karly Maxfield recorded 11 assists, but Honaker prevailed 25-20, 25-13, 18-25, 25-16.
Cornerstone Christian 3, Tri-Cities Christian 0
BLOUNTVILLE — Raegan Phillips led the way for Cornerstone Christian Academy (Abingdon) in a season-opening sweep of Tri-Cities Christian with 10 kills.
Lily Bolling had seven aces while Zaylin Stiltner notched five.
Mia Foster had 15 assists.
Thomas Walker 3, Hancock County 1
SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Pioneers downed a tough Hancock County team on the road behind 11 kills from Kalli Woods and 17 assists from Addison Lawson.
Rylee Lawson and Karlie Jones each had eight digs to lead the defense for TW.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 6, Daniel Boone 1
London Taylor found the net twice, leading the Lady Indians to the Big Five Conference win.
Also scoring for D-B were Nevan Smelser, Gigi Venzon, Ava Flanary and Kora Houlihan.
The Lady Indians (6-0) improved to 2-0 in league play while the Lady Trailblazers fell to 1-2 in the league and overall.
West Ridge 5, David Crockett 1
Sunny Iacino delivered a four-goal romp in Jonesborough, benefiting from three Raegan Murphy assists along the way.
Summer Robinson assisted Iacino on one goal and Michaela Frazier converted a penalty kick.
Lindsay Chapman provided outstanding defense in goal for West Ridge.
Sullivan East 9, Unicoi County 0
Ella Littlejohn and Chippy Hamelrycke each had two goals to pace the Lady Patriots.
Also included in the scoring mix were Loren Hensley, Anna Rumley, Makenzie Cox, Sunny Beach and Jayme Crawford.
Science Hill 5, Jefferson County 0
Megan Burleson led the scoring push with a pair of goals. Also finding the net were Hannah Dawson, Morgan Mahoney and Sydney Blocker.