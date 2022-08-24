BLOUNTVILLE — Rylee Haynie totaled 10 kills to help West Ridge earn a volleyball sweep over Abingdon on Tuesday night.

The Lady Wolves won 25-8, 25-18, 25-6 with a standout effort from Kari Wilson as she racked up 21 digs. Faith Wilson was also in the mix with 16 assists.

