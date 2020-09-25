Here are the latest scoring updates from high school football action around the region in Northeast Tennessee. Join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates and a full slate of coverage each week.
WEEK 6
Friday, Sept. 25
Anderson County at Jefferson County
Chuckey-Doak at South Greene
Claiborne at Hancock County
Cloudland at Sunbright
Daniel Boone at Dobyns Bennett
Elizabethton at Cherokee
Farragut at Maryville
Hampton at Johnson County
Hardin Valley at Knoxville West
Jellico at North Greene
Knoxville Catholic at Science Hill
McMinn County at Bearden
Northview Academy at Union County
Pigeon Forge at Sullivan North
Sullivan Central at David Crockett
Sullivan East at Unicoi County
Sullivan South at Volunteer
Unaka at Happy Valley
West Greene at Cosby