Here are the latest scoring updates from high school football action around the region in Northeast Tennessee. Join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates and a full slate of coverage each week.

WEEK 6

Friday, Sept. 25

Anderson County at Jefferson County

Chuckey-Doak at South Greene

Claiborne at Hancock County

Cloudland at Sunbright

Daniel Boone at Dobyns Bennett

Elizabethton at Cherokee

Farragut at Maryville

Hampton at Johnson County

Hardin Valley at Knoxville West

Jellico at North Greene

Knoxville Catholic at Science Hill

McMinn County at Bearden

Northview Academy at Union County

Pigeon Forge at Sullivan North

Sullivan Central at David Crockett

Sullivan East at Unicoi County

Sullivan South at Volunteer

Unaka at Happy Valley

West Greene at Cosby

