Here is the latest scoring updates from the opening round of the TSSAA playoffs:

Class 6A

Dobyns-Bennett 42, Cleveland 28 (4Q)

Bradley Central 17, Farragut 14

Maryville (10-0) def. Science Hill, forfeit

McMinn County 14, Bearden 7 (3Q)

Rossview (5-3) at Oakland (10-0)

Warren County (8-2) at Mt. Juliet (6-3)

Wilson Central (6-4) at Riverdale (8-2)

Blackman 7, Hendersonville 7 (1Q)

Franklin (5-5) at Smyrna (7-3)

Ravenwood def. Stewarts Creek, forfeit

Independence 35, LaVergne 7 (half)

Brentwood 28, Cane Ridge 6 (2Q)

Bartlett (6-1) BYE

Houston (5-5) BYE

Collierville (4-3) BYE

Arlington (5-4) BYE

Class 5A

Crockett 63, Sevier County 35 (4Q)

South Doyle 38, Daniel Boone 12 (3Q)

Knox Halls 22, Tennessee High 15

Knox Central 48, Morristown East 7

Knox West 65, Lenoir City 20

Walker Valley 21, Powell 16 (4Q)

Oak Ridge 10, Soddy-Daisy 7 (2Q)

Rhea County 20, Knoxville Fulton 0

Hillwood (3-2) at Summit (9-1)

Gallatin 7, Columbia 0 (half)

Hillsboro (4-2) at Page (4-4)

Lincoln County (3-5) at Beech (7-1)

Henry County (8-2) BYE

Dyer County (7-2) at Brighton (5-5)

Clarksville Northeast (6-2) BYE

Clarksville (4-4) at Munford (7-3)

Class 4A

Elizabethton 56, East Ridge 34

East Hamilton 56, Sullivan South 20

Greeneville def. Howard, forfeit

Anderson County 49, Grainger 8

Spring Hill (3-5) at DeKalb County (6-3)

Livingston Academy (6-4) at Nolensville (5-3)

Marshall County (7-2) at Macon County (7-2)

Tullahoma 7, Stone Memorial 0 (1Q)

Jackson South Side (2-6) at Springfield (9-1)

White House Heritage (7-3) at Hardin County (8-2)

Jackson North Side (6-2) at Creek Wood (9-1)

White House (4-6) at Lexington (9-1)

Haywood (7-3) BYE

Dyersburg (5-2) at Millington (3-7)

Ripley (6-4) BYE

Crockett County (4-4) at Fayette Ware (7-2)

Class 3A

Pigeon Forge 42, Claiborne 15 (4Q)

Gatlinburg-Pittman 40, Unicoi County 0

Kingston 43, Chuckey-Doak 42 (4Q)

Alcoa 49, Johnson County 0

Grundy County (2-7) at Red Bank (7-0)

Brainerd (6-4) at Smith County (4-6)

York Institute (3-7) at Loudon (8-1)

Signal Mountain (4-4) at Upperman (7-3)

Camden (2-8) at Pearl Cohn (6-0)

East Nashville (2-2) at Fairview (7-2)

Harpeth (3-6) at Giles County (3-7)

Stratford (2-4) at Stewart County (8-1)

Milan (9-1) BYE

Covington (8-2) BYE

South Gibson (7-2) BYE

Westview (6-4) BYE

Class 2A

South Greene 35, Cumberland Gap 0

Rockwood 36, Happy Valley 0 (4Q)

Hampton 28, Oneida 14

Meigs County def. Cosby, forfeit

Cosby (2-8) at Meigs County (10-0)

Bledsoe County 41, Cascade 0 (half)

Tyner (4-4) at Trousdale County (8-2)

Westmoreland (5-5) at Marion County (6-2)

Tellico Plains (4-6) at Watertown (9-1)

Scotts Hill (4-6) at Lewis County (10-0)

Eagleville (5-5) at Riverside (7-3)

East Hickman (7-2) at Forrest (6-4)

Loretto (5-5) at Waverly (7-2)

Peabody (10-0) BYE

Union City (6-4) BYE

McKenzie (7-3) BYE

Adamsville (6-4) BYE

Class 1A

Cloudland 38, Midway 20 (4Q)

Oliver Springs 45, Jellico 6 (2Q)

Greenback 63, Unaka 16

Coalfield 48, Hancock County 6

Jo Byrns (4-6) at South Pittsburg (9-1)

Sale Creek (4-6) at Monterey (7-2)

Clay County (6-4) at Copper Basin (8-1)

Whitwell (1-7) at Gordonsville (7-2)

Hollow Rock-Bruceton (5-4) at Fayetteville (8-2)

Huntland (6-4) at Collinwood (6-3)

Wayne County (5-5) at Moore County (9-1)

Cornersville (7-3) at Huntingdon (8-2)

Greenfield (8-1) BYE

West Carroll (6-3) BYE

Lake County (5-1) BYE

Dresden (4-4) BYE