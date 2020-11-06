Here is the latest scoring updates from the opening round of the TSSAA playoffs:
Class 6A
Dobyns-Bennett 42, Cleveland 28 (4Q)
Bradley Central 17, Farragut 14
Maryville (10-0) def. Science Hill, forfeit
McMinn County 14, Bearden 7 (3Q)
Rossview (5-3) at Oakland (10-0)
Warren County (8-2) at Mt. Juliet (6-3)
Wilson Central (6-4) at Riverdale (8-2)
Blackman 7, Hendersonville 7 (1Q)
Franklin (5-5) at Smyrna (7-3)
Ravenwood def. Stewarts Creek, forfeit
Independence 35, LaVergne 7 (half)
Brentwood 28, Cane Ridge 6 (2Q)
Bartlett (6-1) BYE
Houston (5-5) BYE
Collierville (4-3) BYE
Arlington (5-4) BYE
Class 5A
Crockett 63, Sevier County 35 (4Q)
South Doyle 38, Daniel Boone 12 (3Q)
Knox Halls 22, Tennessee High 15
Knox Central 48, Morristown East 7
Knox West 65, Lenoir City 20
Walker Valley 21, Powell 16 (4Q)
Oak Ridge 10, Soddy-Daisy 7 (2Q)
Rhea County 20, Knoxville Fulton 0
Hillwood (3-2) at Summit (9-1)
Gallatin 7, Columbia 0 (half)
Hillsboro (4-2) at Page (4-4)
Lincoln County (3-5) at Beech (7-1)
Henry County (8-2) BYE
Dyer County (7-2) at Brighton (5-5)
Clarksville Northeast (6-2) BYE
Clarksville (4-4) at Munford (7-3)
Class 4A
Elizabethton 56, East Ridge 34
East Hamilton 56, Sullivan South 20
Greeneville def. Howard, forfeit
Anderson County 49, Grainger 8
Spring Hill (3-5) at DeKalb County (6-3)
Livingston Academy (6-4) at Nolensville (5-3)
Marshall County (7-2) at Macon County (7-2)
Tullahoma 7, Stone Memorial 0 (1Q)
Jackson South Side (2-6) at Springfield (9-1)
White House Heritage (7-3) at Hardin County (8-2)
Jackson North Side (6-2) at Creek Wood (9-1)
White House (4-6) at Lexington (9-1)
Haywood (7-3) BYE
Dyersburg (5-2) at Millington (3-7)
Ripley (6-4) BYE
Crockett County (4-4) at Fayette Ware (7-2)
Class 3A
Pigeon Forge 42, Claiborne 15 (4Q)
Gatlinburg-Pittman 40, Unicoi County 0
Kingston 43, Chuckey-Doak 42 (4Q)
Alcoa 49, Johnson County 0
Grundy County (2-7) at Red Bank (7-0)
Brainerd (6-4) at Smith County (4-6)
York Institute (3-7) at Loudon (8-1)
Signal Mountain (4-4) at Upperman (7-3)
Camden (2-8) at Pearl Cohn (6-0)
East Nashville (2-2) at Fairview (7-2)
Harpeth (3-6) at Giles County (3-7)
Stratford (2-4) at Stewart County (8-1)
Milan (9-1) BYE
Covington (8-2) BYE
South Gibson (7-2) BYE
Westview (6-4) BYE
Class 2A
South Greene 35, Cumberland Gap 0
Rockwood 36, Happy Valley 0 (4Q)
Hampton 28, Oneida 14
Meigs County def. Cosby, forfeit
Cosby (2-8) at Meigs County (10-0)
Bledsoe County 41, Cascade 0 (half)
Tyner (4-4) at Trousdale County (8-2)
Westmoreland (5-5) at Marion County (6-2)
Tellico Plains (4-6) at Watertown (9-1)
Scotts Hill (4-6) at Lewis County (10-0)
Eagleville (5-5) at Riverside (7-3)
East Hickman (7-2) at Forrest (6-4)
Loretto (5-5) at Waverly (7-2)
Peabody (10-0) BYE
Union City (6-4) BYE
McKenzie (7-3) BYE
Adamsville (6-4) BYE
Class 1A
Cloudland 38, Midway 20 (4Q)
Oliver Springs 45, Jellico 6 (2Q)
Greenback 63, Unaka 16
Coalfield 48, Hancock County 6
Jo Byrns (4-6) at South Pittsburg (9-1)
Sale Creek (4-6) at Monterey (7-2)
Clay County (6-4) at Copper Basin (8-1)
Whitwell (1-7) at Gordonsville (7-2)
Hollow Rock-Bruceton (5-4) at Fayetteville (8-2)
Huntland (6-4) at Collinwood (6-3)
Wayne County (5-5) at Moore County (9-1)
Cornersville (7-3) at Huntingdon (8-2)
Greenfield (8-1) BYE
West Carroll (6-3) BYE
Lake County (5-1) BYE
Dresden (4-4) BYE