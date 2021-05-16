BULLS GAP — For Blake Hahn, the high line was the fast line around Volunteer Speedway on Saturday night.
The Oklahoma driver led all 25 laps of the American Sprint Car Series Tennessee Spring Nationals. After ripping off a 126 mph qualifying lap around the four-tenths-mile dirt track, Hahn rode the cushion at the top of the track during the A-Main to take the victory.
“The top seemed like where I had to be. There was a lot of moisture and with the high banking, I was able to get some momentum,” Hahn said. “It seemed like to me there was a symmetrical shape to it where I was able to roll around the top all the way around.
“In turns 3-4, it goes to a point right in the middle where the car wants to follow the wall around. You have to turn in the corner so you don’t hit the wall coming off 4. It was a blast with these winged cars on this high banking.”
Hahn, driving the bright yellow No. 52 machine, built more than a four-second lead before Seth Bergman in the No. 23 cut the margin to just over a second at the end. One more lap and it appeared the fast-closing Bergman might have something for the leader.
But Hahn hung on for his second win of the season.
There was a small field of 11 cars largely because of travel concerns with the fuel shortage at some gas stations in the Eastern U.S., but that didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the large crowd on hand.
Two drivers from Washington state finished second and third. Bergman was second and JJ Hickle, a two-time winner in 2021, third. Matt Covington and Scott Bogucki rounded out the top five.
Volunteer Speedway’s weekly divisions all saw repeat winners. Seymour's Rusty Ballenger won the Crate Late Model division, Parrottsville's Wayne Rader was tops in the Sportsman Late Model feature and Morristown's Austin Atkins was the Street Stock winner.
CRATE LATE MODEL
Ballenger passed pole-sitter Carder Miller for the lead on lap 3 and led the rest of the 25-lap feature that featured a strong field of 18 cars.
Knoxville's Ross White finished second after a spirited battle with Miller for the runner-up spot.
Gary Crittenden came out on top of a three-way battle for fourth. Josh Henry and Bradley Lewelling took the next two spots.
SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL
Rader outran Dustin Ratliff in the 18-car Sportsman field. Warren McMahan, Brad Seagle and Adam Mitchell rounded out the top five.
Mason Bare led the early laps before retiring with a mechanical problem.
STREET STOCK
Atkins capped the action with the Street Stock win, sliding away from second-place Logan Hickey. Perennial contender Josh Henry finished third, followed by Colby Long and Marvin Green Jr.
“It was a tremendous win for us. We’ve been traveling to some big races like Talladega back in January and we were off the pace,” Atkins said. “We’ve been learning more about these Street Stocks since then. We got a new motor. It ran great and our car handled phenomenal. I feel our car steers as good as any of them out there.”