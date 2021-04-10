BLUEFIELD — Just for a moment, Union football coach Travis Turner and his staff considered having quarterback Bradley Bunch kneel and send Saturday’s Region 2D semifinal game with Graham into overtime.
“We talked about that,” Turner said afterward while standing in a steady rain that fell most of the final quarter. “Just taking a knee and going to overtime, but we said, ‘Let’s take a shot right here.’ We thought they’d be playing loose and backed off.”
The coaches guessed right.
“We were playing for overtime,” G-Men coach Tony Palmer said. “We were backed off of them. We should’ve made the play. We just didn’t make the play.”
Turner’s decision to take one more shot against the defending Region 2D champions came with Union at its own 41-yard line, 11 seconds remaining in the game and the score tied at 24.
That shot was a pitch from Bunch to running back Johnny Satterfield, who broke outside to the left of the offensive line.
The sophomore found big blocks from Keyandre Davis and Zavier Lomax, fought off a couple of would-be tacklers and raced to the end zone as time expired to give the Bears a dramatic 30-24 victory at Mitchell Stadium.
For Satterfield, the touchdown run felt surreal.
“I don’t know what to say. It’s awesome to be here. I’m just thankful to be able to play right now,” he said.
Satterfield had gotten the same play call earlier but was stopped after a 3- or 4-yard gain. He admitted he was expecting the same type of result.
“I wasn’t really banking on a big home-run ball or anything, but it was there and I had some great blocks. It was just perfect,” he said. “The blocks were just great and that cleared the way.”
CLOSE FROM THE START
The game-ending play was uncharacteristic for Union (5-2), which otherwise moved the ball methodically for average gains of 3 or 4 yards.
Zavier Lomax, who rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns, had a few big carries in his 29 attempts, and Bunch completed a 40-yard pass in the first half. But mainly it was a pound-and-grind attack for the Bears, who also got rushing help and a touchdown from C.J. Jones.
Graham (5-1) started the game with big plays.
On the second play from scrimmage, Justin Fritz broke loose for an 83-yard sprint before fumbling at the Union 7. The ball bounced into the end zone and the G-Men’s Zachary Blevins landed on it for the game’s first touchdown.
Seeming unfazed, Union took the ensuing kickoff and marched 60 yards in eight plays, tying the game at 7 on Lomax’s 3-yard run.
A 33-yard field goal from Union senior Koby Crist and a 22-yard field goal from Graham junior Benjamin Morgan left the teams tied at 10 at halftime.
They swapped touchdowns in the third quarter — the Bears scoring on another Lomax TD run, this one a 13-yarder — and headed into the final frame tied at 17.
Graham went up 24-17 with 10:06 left on a 5-yard pass from Jamir Blevins to Zachary Blevins, but Union responded by putting together an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive capped by Jones’ 3-yard TD run.
With 4:24 left in regulation, the teams were tied at 24.
On its next possession, Graham moved the ball from its own 16 to the Union 29 before a holding penalty moved it back to the 44 and stalled the drive.
Two runs from Jamir Blevins got the G-Men to the 41, but two incomplete passes gave the ball back to Union and set up the dramatic game-ending play.
Jamir Blevins completed 11 of 16 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 44 yards and two TDs. Fritz ran for 97 yards on eight carries in the season-ending loss.
ALL-MOUNTAIN 7 CHAMPIONSHIP
The win set up a Region 2D championship game between Mountain 7 District and Wise County rivals Union and Wise Central. They’ll meet on Friday at 7 p.m. at Central’s Warrior Stadium.