KNOXVILLE — Tim Banks, the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Penn State the past five seasons, is Tennessee’s new defensive coordinator, Vols coach Josh Heupel announced Monday evening.
“Tim brings great energy, passion and experience to the Tennessee football family,” Heupel said in a statement on the Tennessee athletics website. “His defenses are known for their aggressive style as well as their multiple coverages and fronts. He’s coached in big games and has a proven track record of success on the field and in recruiting. I know our student- athletes are going to enjoy playing for him. We are fortunate to have someone with Tim’s experience and caliber leading our defense.”
Banks has 14 years of defensive coordinator experience on the Football Bowl Subdivision level, including four seasons at Illinois (2012-15), two years at Cincinnati (2010-11) and three seasons at Central Michigan (2007-09).
During his five-year run at Penn State, the Nittany Lions ranked in the top 25 nationally in fewest yards per play allowed all five years and ranked in the top 25 in scoring defense and tackles for loss per game three times each. He also proved to be an outstanding recruiter.
Under Banks’ watch from 2016-20, Penn State was among the best nationally in multiple defensive categories: fifth in sacks (221), sixth in fewest passing touchdowns allowed (70), ninth in yards given up per play (4.8), ninth in forced fumbles (95), 10th in fewest rushing yards per attempt (4.4), 14th in scoring defense (21.2), 13th in rushing defense (132.7), 17th in total defense (344.6) and 25th in pass defense (211.9).
During Banks’ time, the Nittany Lions owned a 46-16 record — 33-13 in league play — and posted three 11-win campaigns with three New Year’s Six games, including the 2017 Rose Bowl after claiming the Big Ten title.
Banks’ 2019 defensive unit shined, leading the nation in forced fumbles (22) and ranking fifth in the FBS in rushing defense (95.0), eighth in scoring defense (16.0) and third in fewest touchdown passes allowed (10). The squad went 11-2 and beat No. 17 Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.
A native of Detroit, Banks was a four-year letter-winner at Central Michigan.