KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett senior Gage Hensley kept hearing he was due to hit a home run. It couldn’t have come at a better time than Saturday afternoon at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
With D-B down by two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the left-hander blasted a three-run, walk-off shot over left field to give the Indians a 7-6 win over Jefferson County.
“Before I went up, Coach (Chris) Cook was just like, ‘Sit out for a fastball.’ It was the first one I swung at,” Hensley said. “I was still a little late when I got hold of it.”
When Hensley made contact, he figured it was a fly out to left field. Instead, the ball kept sailing until it cleared the fence.
“Actually, I thought it was a routine fly out. But, it kept carrying,” he said. “It’s my first home run of the year and everyone has been telling me I’m due for one. I can’t believe I got it.”
Just as unbelievable, the Indians won despite a rough day in the field. While they were good offensively with 10 hits, they committed six errors on the defensive end.
Four of those errors led to Jefferson County taking a 4-1 lead in the second inning.
However, the Indians (21-9) rallied with two runs in the third inning and a game-tying RBI single by Tanner Kilgore in the fifth.
The Patriots pulled ahead in the sixth inning and the final D-B error in the seventh gave them a fourth unearned run.
But, Dobyns-Bennett hung tough. Sam Ritz was hit by a pitch and Kilgore reached on a Jefferson County error, setting the stage for Hensley’s big moment.
Dobyns-Bennett head coach Ryan Wagner was proud of how his team kept battling and how they recovered from a disappointing loss at Bearden on Friday where the Indians left 14 on base.
“We didn’t play real well on defense and we had a tough game last night at the plate,” Wagner said. “It was a two-hour drive back and a tough turnaround to play in the morning.
“Gage is quite an example. He struggled the last two days and had some moments at the plate he probably don’t want to remember. But our last two wins, he’s done something to win the games for us. He’s not the most vocal, but he plays hard and leads by example”
Kilgore and Ritz also showed leadership in the clutch moments. Kilgore was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Ritz finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Jake Timbes also had two hits and scored twice, while Brady Stump was 2-for-4 in the lead-off spot.
Peyton Grimm had a no decision on the mound with the game tied 4-4 when he exited after five innings. Aiden Byington and winning pitcher Jack Browder each threw an inning with a run scored against them.
William Franklin pitched six strong innings for Jefferson County. He fanned nine batters, including strikeouts to end the fifth and sixth innings. Beau Revord was tagged with the loss after coming in the seventh.
Sheppard Smith and Franklin each had two hits to lead the Patriots.
Next up for Dobyns-Bennett is a home game against Unicoi County on Monday at 5:30 p.m.