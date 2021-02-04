ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School and the Hawkins County school system announced the hiring of Josh Hensley as the school’s sixth head football coach on Thursday.
Hensley previously served four seasons as offensive coordinator on Coach Cody Baugh’s staff. He has coached at several levels, starting in 2009 at Church Hill Middle School.
He joined the staff at Volunteer as offensive line coach in 2012 and served for three seasons. He was an assistant coach at Jefferson County in 2015 before joining the Cherokee staff in 2016.
The Chiefs averaged 33.6 points per game his first season as coordinator, and the team had two winning seasons and another of 5-5 in his four seasons. Hensley served as an assistant at Daniel Boone in 2020 as the Trailblazers advanced to the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs.
“We are excited to see Coach Hensley back at Cherokee High School to serve as our head football coach,” said Andrew Morgan, Cherokee athletic director. “Coach Hensley brings high energy, intensity and a great work ethic to our program. He has a lot of familiarity with our players, faculty and staff at our campus. The administration at CHS felt strongly that Josh was the right person to lead our young me beginning with the 2021 season.”