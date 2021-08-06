King University alum Sarah Hildebrandt will wrestle for a bronze medal Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics — but only after coming heartbreakingly close to a shot at gold. And Milligan cyclist Megan Jastrab, already an owner of a bronze medal, came up short Friday in her quest for gold.
Hildebrandt, who competes in the 50-kilogram (110-pound) weight class, breezed through her early matches Friday, beating Even Demirhan of Turkey 11-0 in the round of 16 and Miglena Selishka of Bulgaria 12-2 in the quarterfinals. And the 27-year- old looked well on her way to another rout in the semifinals against China’s Yanan Sun, building a 7-0 lead in the first period.
But Sun slowly chipped away at that advantage, eventually clawing within one point at 7-6 with 9.7 seconds remaining. Those dying seconds of the match proved disastrous for Hildebrandt when Sun recorded a four-point throw with less than six seconds left to steal a 10-7 victory and advance to Saturday’s gold-medal match against Japan’s Yui Susaki.
Hildebrandt will face Azerbaijan’s Maria Stadnik on Saturday in the bronze-medal match, slated to begin at 8:05 a.m.
Jastrab claimed bronze earlier this week as part of the U.S. team pursuit squad. She was back in action Friday when she paired with one of her pursuit teammates, Jennifer Valente, in the Olympic debut of the women’s Madison, a tag-team event in which duos earn points by winning sprints and lapping the field — and lose points by being lapped.
The American pair finished with a single point, good for ninth place in the 15-team field. It was far behind Great Britain’s gold-medal team of Kate Archibald and Laura Kenny, who garnered 78 points, but also far ahead of the 12th-place German team’s total of minus-40. Three teams didn’t finish the race.
The 19-year-old Jastrab is a rising junior at Milligan.