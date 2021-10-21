Volunteer and Cherokee play important region games throughout the season, but their nonconference head-to-head battle still remains a season highlight for these Hawkins County rivals.
One year removed from ending a 12-game losing streak to the Chiefs, Volunteer will try to make it two in a row Friday at Cherokee’s field in Rogersville. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Class 4A Falcons are 4-4 and the Chiefs are 2-5. But despite having the role of favorite, Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said he knows his team is in for a battle.
“They have gotten better throughout the season, and we are preparing for them to play their best game of the year against us,” McMillan said.
WHAT CHEROKEE FACES
Chiefs coach Josh Hensley said his team will have its hands full against the Falcons’ offense.
“Volunteer does a lot of things well,” Hensley said. “They have a really good quarterback who is making a lot of plays for them.”
That signal-caller, Garrison Barrett, has thrown for 1,774 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.
And when Cherokee has the ball, the battle is still difficult.
“(The Falcons’) defense is down hill and aggressive,” Hensley said. “All around, they play very hard. (Linebacker) Jared Counts is a tough-nosed player who gets to the football.”
WHAT THE FALCONS SEE
McMillan said his team will face two kinds of offenses.
“We have to be ready for their regular offense and then the direct snap to (Brayden) Collins stuff,” McMillan said. “He has done a good job for them running that the last few weeks, and it gives you issues because it’s not conventional in terms of what people see week in and week out.
“They have some big bodies up front and guys who can run, so we have to do a good job keeping our eyes where they’re supposed to be and getting to our spots on defense.”
Volunteer’s passing attack will meet a multiple defensive look.
“They mix up fronts and coverages, and they pop their backers quite a bit,” McMillan said. “We have to do a good job up front of getting a hat on a hat in the run game and seeing the blitz in the pass game. We have to give Garrison time and create creases for (running backs) Dawson Dykes and Jared Counts.”