BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kevin Harvick outdueled Kyle Busch in a battle of NASCAR’s all-time greats to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Harvick, driving the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, used the car of Joey Logano as a pick to get by Busch for the winning pass with 32 laps remaining in the cutoff event for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The move came just 10 laps after Busch had taken the lead in similar fashion using the slower car of Reed Sorenson.

“To beat Kyle Busch at Bristol, I kind of got myself in a little bit of a ringer there,” said Harvick, who led a race-high 226 laps. “I hit a lapped car and got a hole in the right-front nose but just kept fighting. We don’t have anything else to lose. We were here to try to win a race.”

The win was a career-best ninth of the season for Harvick and the 58th of his Cup career. Showing the strength he has all season, he won two of the first three races in the first round of the playoffs.

Harvick has three Cup Series wins at Bristol, two in the night race.

He said he fed off the energy of the 30,000 fans allowed to be in attendance.

“We had such a great Ford Mustang,” Harvick said. “When you have a car like that, you have to try to capitalize. We were able to capitalize on that. I haven’t felt such energy in a while. Bristol is always so enthusiastic, but tonight these people were so wound up and it was so great to win in front of the fans.”

Busch, looking for his first win of the season, had to start from the back of the field after his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed pre-race inspection. Determined to make up ground, Busch charged from 37th to second at the end of Stage 1. He dominated Stage 2 as Harvick got around Chase Elliott for second.

Early in Stage 3, Harvick showed he had the car to beat, passing Busch for the lead and racing out to a five-second lead.

Still, Busch wasn’t about to give up.

After a caution bunched the field back up, Busch kept the pressure on Harvick and took advantage when he had trouble getting around Sorenson. He couldn’t pull away from Harvick enough to keep him behind.

He made one final charge, but his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota couldn’t quite get to Harvick’s bumper on the final lap.

“I just didn’t have enough at the end,” said Busch, who leads all active drivers with eight Bristol wins. “Lapped cars were definitely a problem. There just wasn’t enough for me to have the opportunity to get around him. He obviously had a faster car than us tonight. But, (crew chief) Adam (Stevens) made good shot adjustments where we could contend with him.”

Asked about his trouble getting around Logano while racing for the lead, Busch responded, “There’s a reason he’s nobody’s friend.”

Erik Jones finished third in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Rookie Tyler Reddick finished fourth in a Chevrolet, while Harvick’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer were fifth and sixth, respectively.

Chase Elliott, who won Stage 1 of the race, finished a lap behind in seventh. He had just made a pit stop in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet when the caution came out for James Davison’s spin, trapping him in the pits.

Chris Buescher in a Ford, Ryan Preece in a Chevrolet and Michael McDowell in a Ford rounded out the top 10.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, in his last full-time season, ran in the top 10 most of the night before fading late to finish 17th.