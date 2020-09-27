JOHNSON CITY — Caitlyn Harter knows when she steps onto a football field, the first thing people see is her blonde hair and ponytail.
What they don’t know — and what they always come to realize — is that the new head athletic trainer at East Tennessee State is all business.
“I think people can underestimate me,” said the 25-year-old Harter, who works primarily with the football team. “One, I’m a female. With blonde hair and a ponytail, people might not always take you as seriously as a male figure in the same role.”
People at the university definitely take her seriously. That’s how she’s been able to jump from intern to head trainer in 2½ years.
“She’s a superstar in the making from a sports medicine standpoint,” says Brett Lewis, ETSU’s director of sports medicine. “We had to figure out a way to keep her around. Once she’s got some more experience, she’s going to be fantastic. She’s already showing that right now dealing with COVID and handling the football team.”
Harter appreciates that kind of support.
“It’s been refreshing that I’ve been as respected as any male in the department,” she said. “That’s a huge part of why I stayed at ETSU. ETSU treated me like family and when you’re family, you protect your family members and you demand respect for them. Respect is something that’s never wavered here.
“I have never felt uncomfortable. I feel very fortunate in the fact that I am respected by the coaches, the players and all of the sports medicine staff. To have them in my corner is huge.”
Harter has been around the program since 2018 when she started as a certified intern before becoming a grad assistant while earning her master’s degree.
“A lot of the guys have seen me around,” she said. “They know I take this position seriously. They know I love being out on the sidelines and doing my job.”
Before hiring a female in a male- dominated arena, ETSU asked some frank questions. Football coach Randy Sanders was one of her proponents.
“Randy thought she was really good and thought the world of her,” Lewis said. “It was just how would we navigate a locker room situation? What’s the best way to navigate that? We were just trying to get over some of the obvious hurdles. We’re figuring it out and it hasn’t been a problem.
“She’s definitely a pioneer. You’re starting to see more of a female presence in football. But being in charge, that’s not something you’re seeing a lot of at the moment.”
Harter, who played just about every sport she could while in high school, is quick to credit those who have inspired and taught her.
“I feel like it’s kind of a testament for all the people who I have looked up to,” she said. “It wasn’t only my hard work that got me here, but those around me who poured their knowledge into me. I definitely would not be here without them.”
When discussing specific injuries she has seen, Harter will tell you she hates any kind of dislocation.
“Those are my least favorite ones,” she said. “It’s not a fun process for the kids to go through. Then we have to worry about the secondary thing, not having them look at it. We have to get in position so they can’t see it. Sometimes them seeing what’s going on amplifies the situation.”
Harter says her new position at ETSU is her dream job, one she has spent the past several years preparing for, but nothing she did during that preparation could have gotten her ready for some of the challenges she’s faced.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the parameters of her job in addition to eliminating her first football season as the head trainer.
“If you would have told me back in March when I graduated in the middle of a pandemic, in my very first football season we’re not going to be playing football, I would have laughed at you,” Harter said. “This has come with a lot of challenges and obstacles. The biggest thing we’ve had to deal with is adaptation. That is usually a given in my position, but this year is like no other.”
Harter said she can go talk to Sanders in the morning “and give him the rundown.”
“Then I might see him in the afternoon and tell him to scrap everything we just talked about,” she said. “The protocol has changed. Adaptation has been the biggest key. We’re kind of rolling with the punches on everything.”
Perhaps the biggest adaptation has been having Saturdays free to watch college football. The Bucs won’t be playing until the spring because the Southern Conference has moved its football season.
“This is the first year in the last five years where I have actually sat down and watched college football on TV,” Harter said. “Not on the sidelines or on the bus on the way back from a game, but really watch a game. It’s been a weird experience.”
No matter how many games she watches on TV, those Saturdays without live football have been empty for Harter, who admits she gets as excited as the players on game day.
“Game day is my favorite day of the week,” she said. “I look forward to Saturdays as much as the guys do. It’s a big reason why I wanted to be an athletic trainer. Watching these kids go out and do what they love, I love being a part of it. I love being able to help them see their dreams.”