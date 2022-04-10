JOHNSON CITY — Passing snow showers, cold temperatures and howling winds were not enough to keep players off the TVA Credit Union Ballpark field on Saturday morning.
The inaugural Heroes Games Wiffle Ball tournament to support the Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands went on as scheduled and dozens of spectators turned out despite the weather.
“As a veteran myself, I think this is a great event for some of our elderly veterans that have some troubles and want to go to Washington, D.C. to see the monuments,” Washington County Reserve Deputy Porter Bible said. “The weather isn’t great, but we’re hardy people and that’s the way we have to be when you work in our field or are a veteran.”
The proceeds from the all-day event went to support trips for local veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the monuments created in honor of service folks far and wide.
“I’m as patriotic as I am because I come from a family of 10 kids and my brother and I served in Vietnam at the same time,” Elizabethton native Al Hughes said. “Three of my sisters had husbands that were in the military at the same time as my brother and I. Serving in the military and then getting to go to D.C. and see these monuments is the thrill of a lifetime.”
Hughes is an Air Force veteran who served in the Vietnam War as a weapons mechanic. He led the pledge of allegiance to help kick off the festivities.
Hughes will also be part of the first trip to the nation’s capital from April 22-24.
“From my perspective, it’s unbelievable to get the opportunity to go,” Hughes said. “We’re going to see the Vietnam Memorial, most definitely. I know some folks that are on that wall.
“Our company was flying bomber missions up in North Vietnam and we had one plane that got shot down while I was over there. We lost a pilot and I knew him because he was out of our section. That kind of brings you back to reality when somebody you know gets killed.”
The first pitch was thrown out by John Mashburn, an Army veteran who has umpired local Little League baseball for more than 40 years. He also has the distinct honor of umpiring games at the Little League World Series in the past.
Many of the local political candidates sponsored innings of the games and most had signs displayed behind the netting of home plate.
“All of this money is going to go towards sending veterans to Washington, D.C.,” President of Honor Flight Michelle Street said. “That’s what we all want to see happen. Our veterans are why we are here today.”
The first game of the day was the Washington County Sheriff’s Office going up against the Johnson City Police Department.
Other organizations that were represented in the tournament included the Washington County EMS, Johnson City Fire Department, the United States Marine Corps, Air Force, Army and Navy.
“This is a super event to get all these organizations together and have a lot of fun,” Bible said. “It’s great to have this time to get together with people.”