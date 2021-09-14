Martin Truex Jr. isn’t flashy. He’s just a hard-charging driver who gets the job done.
Truex has four wins this season in the NASCAR Cup Series, including last Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Now, the driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota arrives at Bristol Motor Speedway for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race still looking for his first Cup win at the track.
The 2017 NASCAR champion has enjoyed success at Bristol before. He scored an Xfinity Series win at BMS in 2004 driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and was the surprise winner of the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt in March.
However, he has just three top-10 finishes in 30 Cup starts on the Bristol concrete. He started third but finished 24th in the 2020 night race.
Across the state line in Virginia, the 41-year-old driver has excelled at Martinsville and Richmond, winning three times on each short track since 2019.
Even a penalty for jumping the start of the race couldn’t stop him last Saturday. Although not happy with the call, he knew the No. 19 car was fast enough to work his way up to the front.
“I knew right away (the race car was good),” he said. “The first three laps I ran and then had to go to the back. That was a tough one to swallow. I knew I wasn’t the control car, but I let the 11 (Denny Hamlin) nose out ahead a little bit there but then he spun the tires.
“What am I supposed to do there? Am I supposed to stop in front of the field? I don’t know. I think that was kind of a bad call, a bad decision, because there is nothing I could do about it. Luckily, we were able to overcome it.”
That’s been Truex’s mark in recent seasons: cool under pressure with often dominant performances.
After struggling the first half of his Cup career, he caught a big break when he teamed with Furniture Row Racing in 2014. From 2015-18, they won 17 races and the 2017 title.
Since joining the Joe Gibbs Racing team in 2019, Truex has added a dozen more victories, so the 31-time Cup winner has seen enough not to let the penalty ruin his night.
“When those things happen, that’s all you can do, focus forward,” Truex said. “These guys (his crew) stuck with me. They didn’t get mad. We all just kept our cool and we were able to come home with a W.”
The win was his first since Darlington in May. The team was inconsistent through the summer months, but Truex said he believes that could actually help his team in the battle for the championship.
“All in all, I’m just proud of the effort and the fight, the never-give-up attitude we have as a team” he said. “This summer, we’ve been through a lot together and it’s toughened our edges up. We’ve had a bit of frustration, but then it’s gone and time to go forward and dig hard.”
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store. www.timesnews.net/site/app.html.